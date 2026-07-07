Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Appoints Special Operations Communications Chief Master Sergeant Rafael Beltran to Its OpsTech Special Advisory Board

Former SOCOM Senior Technical Advisor to CIO/J6 and Executive Communications Chief to Guide Sekur's Tactical Technology Strategy for Defense, Intelligence and Government Markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami-based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rafael Beltran to its Special Advisory Board - OpsTech . Beltran brings more than a decade of U.S. Special Operations communications leadership, including senior technical advisory roles at the Headquarters, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) , to help guide the Company's tactical technology strategy across defense, intelligence, and government markets.

In his role as the OpsTech Special Advisor, Beltran will advise Sekur on the operational requirements, deployment realities, and mission-driven communications needs of special operations, defense, and government end users - informing product direction for the Company's secure voice, video, messaging, and network solutions, including SekurOne, and its upcoming Sekur Mobile Tactical Router (STMR).

"Rafael brings exactly the kind of operational insight that shapes technology built for the field, not just the boardroom," said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data. "His experience leading secure command-and-control communications for special operations forces gives us a direct line to the requirements that matter most to defense and government users. Rafael will play a key role in deploying our upcoming Sekur Tactical Mobile Router (STMR), helping bring secure, sovereign communications directly to the tactical edge. As we expand our OpsTech capabilities, his guidance will be invaluable."

"Secure, resilient communications are mission-critical in every environment I've operated in," said Rafael Beltran. "Sekur's Swiss-hosted and on-premises sovereign approach to protecting sensitive communications addresses a real and growing need across the defense and government community. I look forward to helping the team translate tactical and operational requirements into capabilities that serve the people who depend on them."

About Rafael Beltran

Rafael Beltran is a special operations communications and operational technology leader with extensive experience supporting the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM). At SOCOM Headquarters, he served as Senior Technical Advisor to the CIO/J6, leading IT operations and strategic innovation, strengthening cybersecurity and information assurance posture, and providing technical oversight of secure communications networks essential to command-and-control (C2) operations across tactical and strategic deployments.

Previously, as an Executive Communications Chief and Director of Executive Communications at SOCOM, he directed 24/7 command-and-control communications supporting USSOCOM Commanders and senior leadership across 22 countries, led the expansion of the Special Operations Forces Information Environment, and established a dedicated Executive Communications Section - including a specialized training program that certified 38 Joint Service members. Operating in a high-trust environment, he advised senior leaders and synchronized strategic communications across complex, multi-domain operations, translating technical capabilities into executive-level decision advantage at the intersection of strategy, operations, and technology. He holds an active TS/SCI security clearance.

Throughout his career, Beltran held key leadership roles across tactical and strategic formations, including within the 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and at the Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE) at Fort Gordon, Georgia. As an Instructor, Writer, and Platoon Sergeant, he trained more than 2,500 Soldiers, developing technically proficient and combat-ready leaders. His operational experience includes multiple deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Freedom's Sentinel, with mission impact across U.S. Central Command, European Command, Africa Command, and Southern Command.

His expertise spans operational communications, secure network architecture, zero-trust principles, secure mobility, and technology integration in contested environments. He has designed, implemented, and advised on advanced communications systems supporting combat and special operations missions across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and South America.

Beltran currently serves as a Technical Product Manager at Sherpa 6, Inc. , supporting SOF AT&L program management and enterprise modernization initiatives, and holds advisory and leadership roles including Director of Tactical Communications on the Board of Advisors of Grey Bull Rescue and Executive Vice President of the AUSA Suncoast Chapter .

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA

Email: investors@sekur.com

https://sekur.com/

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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To find out more about Sekur, visit https://sekur.com . Forward-Looking Information This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-appoints-special-operations-communications-chi-1187287