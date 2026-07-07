Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - EraNova Metals (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) is advancing a large molybdenum resource in British Columbia supported by previous engineering studies, over $100 million in infrastructure investment, and a 433-million-pound molybdenum resource. The same property hosts a polymetallic corridor that has not yet been drill-tested but has returned high-grade gold and silver grab sample results. The company's dual-track strategy provides exposure to a development-stage critical mineral asset alongside early-stage exploration upside on one property.

EraNova Metals (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF)

https://eranovametals.com/

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---eranova-metals-can-one-project-offer-exposure-to-both-critical-minerals-and-high-grade-gold-btv-60

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Source: BTV Alerts