Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 summer exploration program, which is now underway at its 100%-owned, 29,700-hectare Ruby Creek Property near Atlin, British Columbia.

"Our objective this season is straightforward - continue building a pipeline of high-quality drill targets across Ruby Creek," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO of EraNova. "While the Adanac Molybdenum Project advances toward a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment, our exploration team continues to demonstrate the broader district-scale potential of the property. Every field season adds to our understanding of this large, highly prospective mineral system."

2026 Exploration Program

Geological mapping and prospecting across priority target areas

Soil geochemical surveys to expand and refine known mineralized trends

Ground geophysical surveys to better define subsurface targets

Continued evaluation and prioritization of multiple exploration targets across the property

Generation of new drill targets for future exploration programs





Figure 1. Overview of the 2026 exploration program at the Ruby Creek Property highlighting the Company's priority exploration targets and planned field activities.

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Figure 2. Ground geophysical surveys underway at the Ruby Creek Property as part of EraNova's 2026 exploration program to refine priority exploration targets and support future drill testing.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11821/304373_eranovaimg2.jpg

The 2026 program is designed to advance and refine high-priority exploration targets across the property through a combination of geological mapping, prospecting, soil geochemistry and geophysical surveys. The work will focus on further defining existing mineralized trends and identifying new drill targets for future exploration programs.

The exploration program builds upon the Company's recent discoveries at the Lakeview Gold-Silver System, Ruffner Copper-Gold Porphyry, and Silver Surprise Zone, while continuing to evaluate numerous additional target areas identified across the Ruby Creek district.

The 2026 exploration program complements the advancement of the Adanac Molybdenum Project toward a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Together, these initiatives reflect EraNova's strategy of advancing both development-stage and exploration-stage opportunities across the Ruby Creek district.

Further updates will be provided as results from the 2026 exploration program become available.

Qualified Person

Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to EraNova Metals and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About EraNova Metals Inc.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit with historic feasibility, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones.

EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

For further information on EraNova, visit our website at www.eranovametals.com or contact:

Twitter: @eranovametals

LinkedIn: EraNova Metals

Youtube: @eranovametals

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's 2026 exploration program, the scope and timing of exploration activities, the generation and advancement of exploration targets, the identification of future drill targets, the completion and timing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Adanac Molybdenum Project, and the Company's plans, objectives and future exploration and development activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, the completion of planned exploration activities, the receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals, favourable weather and field conditions, the availability of personnel and contractors, and general business and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions, commodity prices, permitting delays, operational risks, weather conditions, financing availability, exploration results, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EraNova undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: EraNova Metals Inc.