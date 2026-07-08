Linkhome Holdings Inc: Linkhome Holdings Board Approves Strategic Expansion into AI Infrastructure

IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI) ("Linkhome" or the "Company"), an AI-powered real estate and financial technology platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a strategic expansion into the AI infrastructure sector, including AI infrastructure, GPU cloud services, AI data center solutions, and enterprise AI solutions. The expansion marks an important step in the Company's long-term growth strategy while continuing to operate and expand its existing real estate and financial technology businesses.

As an initial milestone of this strategic initiative, the Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with an enterprise customer. Under the proposed MOU, the Company expects to provide AI infrastructure and GPU computing services with a potential contract value of up to $10.5 million over the anticipated service period, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

The proposed collaboration reflects the growing demand for scalable AI computing capacity as organizations accelerate the deployment of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), AI agents, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

The Company plans to deliver enterprise AI computing services through OpenLink, its decentralized AI infrastructure platform. OpenLink is designed to aggregate GPU resources from multiple infrastructure providers into a unified enterprise cloud platform. Unlike traditional capital-intensive GPU infrastructure operators that primarily rely on owning and operating large GPU clusters, OpenLink is intended to serve as an open and scalable AI infrastructure platform that connects enterprise AI demand with distributed GPU supply. The Company believes the capital-light platform model has the potential to improve scalability, accelerate deployment, optimize infrastructure utilization, and expand service capacity as customer demand grows.

The Company believes AI infrastructure represents one of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology market. By expanding into enterprise AI infrastructure while continuing to grow its existing real estate and financial technology businesses, Linkhome aims to diversify its business model and pursue additional long-term revenue opportunities.

"Our Board's approval of this strategic expansion reflects our commitment to positioning the Company to capitalize on the rapidly growing adoption of enterprise AI," said Bill Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Linkhome. "As organizations deploy increasingly sophisticated AI applications, demand for enterprise-grade AI computing infrastructure continues to grow. We believe OpenLink's decentralized platform architecture offers a scalable approach that connects enterprise customers with distributed GPU resources. While continuing to strengthen our existing businesses, we intend to develop AI infrastructure into an additional long-term growth engine that supports recurring enterprise customer relationships and creates sustainable shareholder value."

As part of its long-term growth strategy, the Company expects to continue evaluating additional commercial opportunities, strategic partnerships, and customer engagements related to AI infrastructure and GPU cloud services.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI) is a U.S.-based AI-powered real estate and financial technology company that is expanding into enterprise AI infrastructure. The Company operates AI-enabled real estate and financial technology businesses while developing AI infrastructure, GPU cloud services, AI data center solutions, and enterprise AI solutions.

Through its planned OpenLink decentralized AI infrastructure platform, the Company intends to connect enterprise AI demand with distributed GPU resources by aggregating computing capacity from multiple infrastructure providers into a unified enterprise cloud platform. The Company believes this platform approach provides a scalable and capital-efficient foundation for delivering enterprise AI computing services while supporting the growing adoption of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), AI agents, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's AI infrastructure strategy, the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the anticipated execution of definitive agreements, the potential value of the proposed contract, expected customer demand, future commercial opportunities, platform capabilities, recurring revenue opportunities, and long-term business growth. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the possibility that definitive agreements may not be executed, the proposed transaction may not be completed, customer demand may differ from expectations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Email:ir@linkhome.com