Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading North American renewable energy company and franchisor, announces the launch of a new franchise serving the Kitchener-Waterloo region of Ontario, led by Master Electricians Corey Hakkers and Dallas Roth.

Corey Hakkers and Dallas Roth are the co-founders and owners of ROHR Electric, a well-established electrical contracting company serving residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial customers throughout the Waterloo Region and surrounding communities. The combination of their electrical expertise and Stardust Solar's proven solar platform positions the new franchise to capitalize on growing demand for solar energy solutions in one of Canada's most dynamic economic regions.

"We are excited to welcome Corey and Dallas to the Stardust Solar family," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "Their strong reputation, technical expertise, and deep roots within the Kitchener-Waterloo business community make them an ideal fit for our growing franchise network. "As demand for energy independence and commercial solar solutions continues to grow, Corey and Dallas bring the expertise, reputation, and local market knowledge needed to serve the region effectively."

Founded in 2017, ROHR Electric was built on a commitment to quality workmanship, safety, reliability, and long-term customer relationships. Both Corey and Dallas are Master Electricians who have successfully grown the business while serving a diverse range of residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial clients throughout Southwestern Ontario.

"Joining Stardust Solar is a natural extension of what we already do," said Corey Hakkers, Co-Owner of the new Stardust Solar Kitchener-Waterloo franchise. "Our customers are increasingly interested in reducing energy costs and gaining greater control over their energy future. By combining ROHR Electric's electrical expertise with Stardust Solar's training, systems, and renewable energy platform, we can deliver a complete solution that helps homeowners and businesses achieve their energy goals."

"The solar industry continues to present significant opportunities, particularly as electricity costs rise and more organizations look for sustainable energy solutions," added Dallas Roth, Co-Owner of the franchise. "We are excited to bring Stardust Solar's offerings to the Kitchener-Waterloo market and help accelerate renewable energy adoption across the region while continuing to provide the high-quality service our customers have come to expect."

The new franchise will provide residential and commercial solar solutions, battery storage systems, EV charging infrastructure, and related renewable energy services throughout Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and surrounding communities. The addition of Kitchener-Waterloo further strengthens Stardust Solar's growing North American franchise network as the Company continues executing its strategy of expanding through experienced local operators while generating recurring royalty revenue and supporting the transition to clean energy.



About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way

Burnaby, BC V5J 5J3 Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N

Las Vegas, NV 89101 USA

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.