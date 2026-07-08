With effect from July 09, 2026, the subscription rights in 4C Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 20, 2026.
With effect from July 09, 2026, the paid subscription shares in 4C Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 20, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|4C TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029301XXX
|Order book ID:
|524457
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from July 09, 2026, the paid subscription shares in 4C Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 20, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|4C BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029301XXX
|Order book ID:
|524458
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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