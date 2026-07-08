Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: 4C TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order book ID: 524457 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: 4C BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order book ID: 524458 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from July 09, 2026, the subscription rights in 4C Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 20, 2026.With effect from July 09, 2026, the paid subscription shares in 4C Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 20, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB