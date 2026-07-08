Instrument: Units rights Short name: CLEMO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029529XXX Order book ID: 524455 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLEMO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029529XXX Order book ID: 524456 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from July 09, 2026, the units rights in Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 20, 2026.With effect from July 29, 2026, the paid subscription units in Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 12, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB