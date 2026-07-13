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WKN: A2AKNC | ISIN: SE0008216303 | Ticker-Symbol: 66M
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
0,004 Euro
+11,76 % +0,000
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 10:25 Uhr
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Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion moves battery swap in EVIG to validation within STOLT

After a year of development work, battery swap technology is now integrated into the solar charged electric vehicle EVIG. Clean Motion is delivering vehicles to Stockholm Local Transition (STOLT), where the solution enters validation in real urban conditions with Foodora.

In the project, Clean Motion works with the City of Stockholm, Lund University, GoCimo and Foodora. The focus is on demonstrating how shared battery infrastructure can serve more types of electric vehicles, from electric mopeds to small electric transport vehicles, to accelerate the transition to a zero emission city centre by 2030. The initiative is part of the City of Stockholm's strategy for a more sustainable, liveable and attractive urban environment. Electrified and quiet transport reduces congestion, air pollution and noise while increasing transport efficiency. The project is funded by Vinnova and Viable Cities, with Clean Motion receiving a development grant of SEK 920,000.

EVIG is a Swedish made lightweight electric vehicle developed for transport and service. Range is 100 to 150 km depending on configuration, and on a sunny day the vehicle adds another 40 to 50 km through the solar panel that forms its roof. With battery swap, the charging stop disappears entirely. The vehicle can run without interruption, year round, in any weather.

Over the past year, battery systems, mechanics and interfaces have been adapted so that EVIG can use the same swappable batteries already available in GoCimo's infrastructure in Stockholm. Validation is carried out in live operation with Foodora, including sensitive areas such as Gamla Stan and clean air zone class 3.

"We are constantly working to make our delivery fleet more sustainable and efficient", says Daniel Gustafsson Raba, Chief Operating Officer at Foodora. "We have run an EVIG in Stockholm for close to nine months and it works well as a delivery vehicle. Being able to use the same battery solution for mopeds and other micromobility vehicles gives us a clear advantage in daily operations, both logistically and environmentally."

"EVIG is built to be efficient and adaptable, and battery swap takes the solution to the next level", says William Collings, CTO at Clean Motion. "The development work is done. For customers who need to operate continuously and cannot schedule long charging stops, the performance is now there, without compromising what makes EVIG sustainable."

Stockholm already has an established battery swap infrastructure through GoCimo. With EVIG, that infrastructure now extends to more vehicle types. Validation takes place in live operation and the results will determine how the solution is taken forward.

For more information contact:
Stefan Janols,

VP Sales and Marketing
stefan.janols@cleanmotion.se

The image depicts a sleek, modern electric vehicle (EV) with a flat, black roof and a white side panel. AI-generated content may be incorrect.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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