On July 8, 2026, Clean Motion AB (the "Company") disclosed an information memorandum that, inter alia, included information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares and equity rights shall be given observation status.



Company name:

Clean Motion AB

Shares

Short name:



CLEMO ISIN code: SE0008216303

Equity rights

Short name:

CLEMO UR ISIN code: SE0029529XXX

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.