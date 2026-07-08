Healthier Choices Management Corp: Hcmc Announces Strategic Acquisition Of 420,000 Eyes On Monitor ($eom) Tokens Through Its Ai-powered Ip Platform Rage (risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise)

HCMC acquires 420,000 Eyes on Monitor ($EOM) tokens, representing approximately 1% of the token's total supply

Acquisition represents the second strategic digital asset position under HCMC's RAGE initiative following its previously announced investment in 1 billion $DONT DisclaimerCoin tokens

$EOM operates at the intersection of real-time information, artificial intelligence, emerging narratives, and internet-native culture

RAGE continues executing its strategy of identifying and acquiring high-conviction digital culture assets before they achieve broader mainstream recognition

HOLLYWOOD, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (Pink Limited Market: HCMC) ("HCMC" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired 420,000 Eyes on Monitor ($EOM) tokens, representing approximately 1% of the token's total supply. This acquisition of tokens was made through RAGE (Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise), the Company's AI-powered IP platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling exposure to high-conviction digital culture assets that sit at the intersection of community, capital markets, technology, and internet-native innovation.

The acquisition marks RAGE's second digital asset position and quickly follows HCMC's previously announced acquisition of 1 billion $DONT DisclaimerCoin tokens.

Eyes on Monitor ($EOM) represents a differentiated internet-native project centered around monitoring emerging information, narratives, and digital attention in real time. HCMC believes the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence, global information flows, social media, financial markets, and internet culture is creating new opportunities for platforms and communities positioned around identifying and predicting where world attention is going.

Jeff Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCMC, commented, "RAGE was built to identify opportunities where technology, culture, community, and market structure begin converging before that convergence becomes widely obvious to the general investing public."

Mr. Holman continued, "We believe that RAGE identified Eyes on Monitor because it sits directly at the intersection of AI, real-time information, narrative discovery and internet culture. In a world where narratives can move markets in minutes, understanding what people are beginning to pay attention to has become increasingly important. Our acquisition of 420,000 EOM tokens, representing approximately 1% of the total supply, precisely reflects the type of concentrated, conviction-driven position we designed RAGE to pursue."

The Company believes real-time narrative intelligence is becoming increasingly important as artificial intelligence accelerates the speed at which information is created, distributed, interpreted, and acted upon.

The phrase "monitoring the situation" has become deeply embedded across internet culture, financial markets, geopolitical discourse, social media, and digital communities. HCMC believes Eyes on Monitor is positioned within this broader cultural shift, where attention itself is increasingly becoming a measurable and economically significant digital asset.

Following RAGE's initial investment in $DONT DisclaimerCoin, the acquisition of $EOM demonstrates HCMC's intention to build a strategically selected portfolio of emerging digital culture assets rather than simply pursuing passive exposure to the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

RAGE is designed to evaluate opportunities using a combination of AI-assisted research, market intelligence, community analysis, cultural trend identification, narrative velocity, and management oversight.

Mr. Holman concluded, "We are not interested in building a portfolio that looks like everyone else's. RAGE is designed to identify assets and communities that may matter before the broader market fully understands why they matter. We intend to continue to use RAGE to identify these 'not yet ripe' high volume, very low cost, high risk and high reward investments."

HCMC intends to continue evaluating additional strategic opportunities across the digital culture and digital asset ecosystem. Future opportunities may include meme coins, AI-native tokens, community-driven assets, emerging blockchain ecosystems, internet-native intellectual property, and other assets that align with RAGE's investment philosophy.

About RAGE

RAGE (Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise) is HCMC's AI-powered IP platform focused on identifying and building strategic exposure to internet-native communities, meme coins, emerging digital assets, and culturally significant blockchain ecosystems.

RAGE is designed to evaluate opportunities using a combination of AI-assisted research, market intelligence, community analysis, cultural trend identification, narrative velocity, and management oversight. The platform seeks to identify high-conviction opportunities at the intersection of community, capital markets, technology, and internet-native culture.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (Pink Limited Market: HCMC) is a publicly traded company focused on pursuing strategic opportunities across emerging industries, including digital assets, technology, and other high-growth sectors. HCMC also seeks to further monetize its patent suite through development and production of its patented products, including the Q-Cup technology and NatureTine licensing and royalty agreements, and enforcement actions against infringers of its intellectual property.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding RAGE, HCMC's digital asset strategy, the potential future performance, adoption, popularity, liquidity, market value or ecosystem growth of Eyes on Monitor ($EOM), future digital asset acquisitions, the growth of digital communities, the development of AI-driven narrative intelligence, potential value creation, our future operating results, our business strategy and plans, expectations relating to the digital asset industry, market conditions, trends and growth, our market position, potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations.

The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those discussed in our filings and public disclosures. Digital assets are highly volatile and speculative and may experience significant or complete loss of value. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Corporate Headquarters

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28th Way, Suite 1

Hollywood, FL 33020

Telephone: 305-600-5004

Customer Service: 1-800-637-0108

Fax: 954-251-3057