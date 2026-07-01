Healthier Choices Management Corp: HCMC Announces Initial Meme Coin Token Acquisition From DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq:DFDV) Through its New AI Powered IP Platform RAGE (Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise)

1 Billion Cryptocurrency Token Position Acquired in DeFi Development Corp.'s (Nasdaq: DFDV) $DONT DisclaimerCoin





The $DONT DisclaimerCoin transaction creates DFDV's first meme coin partnership, aligning two organizations around a shared vision to build one of the most recognized and valuable digital culture assets in the market





HCMC believes growing awareness and expanding community engagement will result in increased popularity of the $DONT DisclaimerCoin





The investment in $DONT DisclaimerCoin is the beginning of HCMC's quest to become a leading digital culture asset company, with RAGE being the Company's vehicle for building exposure to the next generation of culturally significant blockchain assets





HOLLYWOOD, FL, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (HCMC) today announced its inaugural investment in 1 billion tokens of $DON'T DisclaimerCoin, the pioneering meme coin launched by DeFi Development Corp. ("DFDV"). HCMC will hold these tokens through RAGE, the new AI powered IP platform of HCMC focused on digital assets, meme coins and internet-native communities. As previously announced, RAGE will serve as HCMC's flagship AI powered IP platform for identifying, acquiring, and scaling exposure to high-conviction digital culture assets that sit at the intersection of community, capital markets, and internet-native innovation.

The first asset selected under the RAGE initiative is DisclaimerCoin (DONT), the first meme coin founded by a publicly traded company, DeFi Development Corp (Nasdaq: DFDV). Unlike many traditional meme coins that were launched anonymously, DONT was created by a public company traded on the Nasdaq with identifiable leadership, public disclosure obligations, and a novel vision to bring accountability and transparency to the meme coin sector.

Jeff Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCMC, commented, "Our decision to add 1 billion DONT tokens to our treasury reflects our conviction that DONT represents a historic milestone as the first meme coin founded by a publicly traded company on a major stock exchange. It introduces a level of transparency, accountability, and alignment that has historically been absent from much of the meme coin market."

As also previously announced, HCMC intends to utilize RAGE to expand beyond its initial DONT position and pursue additional strategic opportunities across the digital culture ecosystem. HCMC will continue to evaluate leading meme coins and other community-driven digital assets that align with RAGE's investment philosophy.

About RAGE

RAGE is HCMC's digital asset IP platform focused on identifying and building strategic exposure to internet-native communities, meme coins, and emerging digital culture assets.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (HCMC) is a publicly traded company focused on pursuing strategic opportunities across emerging industries, including digital assets, technology, and other high-growth sectors. HCMC also seeks to further monetize its patent suite through development and production of its patented products, including the Q-Cup technology and Imitine, licensing and royalty agreements, and enforcement actions against infringers of its intellectual property.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding RAGE, HCMC's digital asset strategy, future digital asset acquisitions, the growth of digital communities, potential value creation, our future operating results; our business strategy and plans; expectations relating to the digital asset industry, market conditions, trends and growth; our market position; potential market opportunities; and our objectives for future operations. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including those discussed in our SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Corporate Headquarters

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28th Way, Suite 1

Hollywood, FL 33020

Telephone: 305-600-5004

Customer Service: 1-800-637-0108

Fax: 954-251-3057