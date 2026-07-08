Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the 3.6-kilometer ground Very Low Frequency electromagnetic survey ("VLF-EM") at the Company's 100% owned New Brenda copper porphyry project in British Columbia. Additionally, the Company announces that it has achieved a major regulatory milestone at its Sixtymile Gold Project in the Yukon with the granting of a 10-year Mining Land Use Approval.

"The VLF-EM survey mapped shallow conductors that align directly with our known surface mineralization and provide precise targets for hand-trenching. The survey also highlighted new conductive trends in areas with zero surface exposure," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Flow Metals. "In addition, we secured our Mining Land Use Approval at Sixtymile, which is a key regulatory threshold for multi-year mechanized exploration in the Yukon. We are now authorized to mobilize heavy equipment for trenching, drilling and road building."





Figure 1 - VLF shallow conductor survey results at New Brenda.

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New Brenda VLF Survey Results

The ground VLF-EM survey successfully established an empirical geophysical calibration baseline directly over the N1 showing at target NB 002 ST_031. A strong conductive anomaly was detected, with Fraser filter peaks of -38.18% and Karous-Hjelt apparent current densities up to 17.89. These readings overlap the known outcrop and copper mineralization intersected during the 2025 shallow backpack drilling program.

Using this baseline signature, the survey identified multiple new high-priority, steeply dipping shallow conductors beneath overburden, including:

NB 006 ST_011, a large 167-meter-wide conductive footprint that yielded the grid's highest current density of 25.01.

a large 167-meter-wide conductive footprint that yielded the grid's highest current density of 25.01. NB 001 ST_058, a strong, localized conductive response that increases in current density with depth and is interpreted as a possible southern extension of NB 006 ST_011.

a strong, localized conductive response that increases in current density with depth and is interpreted as a possible southern extension of NB 006 ST_011. NB 004 ST_038, a high surface EM response, with Fraser values of -27.11%, plotting directly in line between N1 showing and the newly identified NB 006 ST_011 anomaly.

a high surface EM response, with Fraser values of -27.11%, plotting directly in line between N1 showing and the newly identified NB 006 ST_011 anomaly. NB 001 ST_080, a strongly conductive target that mirrors the baseline signature on the eastern grid.

The next phase of exploration will directly target the newly identified anomalies and include an expansion of the VLF grid to delineate additional conductors within the larger porphyry target zone.

Sixtymile Update

The Company is pleased to announce that the Mineral Tenure and Exploration Branch has formally completed its review and granted approval for the LQ00601 Mining Land Use Approval. The issuance of this final approval authorizes the Company to execute its Class 3 operational parameters, including the ability to mobilize heavy equipment for road construction, trenching and systematic diamond drilling within the 18-kilometer regional thrust fault corridor.

In addition, with the assistance of Stantec Consulting Ltd., Flow Metals has completed a draft Heritage Resource Overview Assessment of the Sixtymile Project. The assessment forms part of the requirements under the Company's Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit.

About New Brenda

The New Brenda Project is a road-accessible copper-molybdenum-silver exploration project located in southern British Columbia within the Quesnel Terrane, directly adjacent to the historic Brenda Mine. The project is centred on the Xenolith Porphyry (XP) Target, a localized granodiorite porphyry stock intruding Triassic Nicola Group volcanic rocks. Exploration is guided by a concentric porphyry zonation model featuring potassic and phyllic (sericite-quartz) alteration, coincident magnetic lineaments, and strong Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomalies, including the Western Anomaly, which returned values of up to 18.5 mV/V. Recent shallow backpack drilling and geochemical assays at the N1 showing returned values of up to 0.24% Cu and 20.25 g/t Ag from surface mineralization. This mineralization corresponds directly with a continuous structural conductor mapped by ground VLF-EM surveys, indicating a prospective hydrothermal system potentially related to a blind porphyry copper source.

VLF Survey Technology

VLF-EM is a passive geophysical technique used primarily to detect near-surface mineralization, map geological structures, and identify shallow conductive bodies, such as fault zones or sulphide concentrations. The method relies on primary electromagnetic fields generated by global military radio transmitters and measures secondary fields induced in subsurface conductors. While VLF-EM can be highly effective as a rapid reconnaissance tool, the method has inherent operational limitations. These include restricted depth of penetration, typically limited to the upper 100 meters or less, heavily dependent on host rock resistivity and overburden thickness. The method is also susceptible to signal interference from uneven topography and cultural noise, such as power lines, culverts or fences.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harley Slade, P.Geo., a director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in established mining regions. The Company employs a systematic, technology-driven exploration approach to evaluate large mineral systems. The Company's flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in the Yukon targets the bedrock source of widespread placer gold mineralization across a contiguous land package. Flow Metals also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Quesnel Terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to advance exploration at its New Brenda Project and Sixtymile Gold Project; the interpretation of results from the VLF-EM survey; the potential presence of a buried porphyry system, copper mineralization, hydrothermal system or related geological features at New Brenda; the potential for newly identified VLF-EM anomalies to represent meaningful exploration targets; the Company's plans to conduct hand-trenching, expand the VLF-EM survey grid and delineate additional conductors within the larger porphyry target zone; the anticipated benefits of the Mining Land Use Approval at Sixtymile, including the Company's ability to conduct multi-year mechanized exploration activities; the Company's ability to mobilize heavy equipment for road construction, trenching and drilling; and the finalization and use of the draft Heritage Resource overview assessment in connection with the Company's Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including, but not limited to: the reliability and interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data, including VLF-EM survey results; the validity of geological interpretations regarding potential porphyry systems, structural conductor, hydrothermal systems and mineralized trends; the Company's ability to maintain its mineral claims, permits and approvals in good standing; the Company's ability to comply with the terms and conditions of applicable permits and approvals; the availability of financing to fund planned exploration activities; favourable weather, access and operating conditions; the availability of personnel, contractors and equipment; the timely finalization of the draft Heritage Resource overview assessment and other required assessments and exploration activities; and the receipt of any additional regulatory, governmental or third-party approvals, consents or authorizations that may be required.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration; the possibility that geological interpretations prove inaccurate; failure to identify drill-ready targets; the possibility that the Mining Land Use Approval is amended, suspended, curtailed or not renewed on its current terms, or that its scope proves insufficient to support multi-year mechanized exploration activities as currently contemplated; the possibility that the draft Heritage Resource overview assessment, upon finalization, identifies heritage resources or other findings that delay, restrict or impose additional conditions on activities under the Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit; inability to secure additional financing; changes in project parameters; general economic conditions; commodity price fluctuations; changes in government policy, regulation, or incentive programs applicable to the mineral exploration and development industry, including the withdrawal or reduction of infrastructure investment or federal-provincial incentives; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

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Source: Flow Metals Corp.