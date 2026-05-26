Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a 3.6-kilometre follow-up VLF survey at the Company's 100% owned New Brenda copper porphyry project in British Columbia.

The program tested the extension of a kilometre-scale copper-molybdenum-silver soil anomaly near the N1 showing at the XP target, where field mapping and geophysical surveys suggest the presence of a buried porphyry system. VLF responses can be used to understand the shape, depth and orientation of subsurface conductive rocks that may contain copper mineralization. The Company expects to release the results once the data has been interpreted.

"The geochemical and geophysical signatures we are observing are consistent with surface expressions typically found above a buried porphyry system. New Brenda is located in the Quesnel Trough, a Tier-1 district and one of North America's most prolific and densely mineralized copper belts," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Flow Metals. "British Columbia is leveraging its status as a global copper jurisdiction through policy momentum, infrastructure investment, and targeted federal-provincial incentives to accelerate development."

Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals has engaged Stantec Consulting Ltd. to complete a heritage resource assessment of planned drill target areas and proposed camp locations at the Sixtymile Gold Project in Yukon. The assessment forms part of the requirements under the Company's Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit, granted in late 2025, and is expected to be completed remotely within approximately three weeks.

In addition, the Company recently expanded the northern extent of the Sixtymile property through strategic claim staking, securing an additional eight kilometres of prospective gold trend. The expansion strengthens the Company's district-scale land position and effectively connects the project area to the Top of the World Highway, further enhancing regional access and exploration logistics. The staking was announced in a News Release dated May 12, 2026.

About the New Brenda Project

The New Brenda Project is a road-accessible copper-molybdenum exploration project located in southern British Columbia within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, adjacent to the historic Brenda Mine. The project hosts a large-scale porphyry target characterized by widespread sodic-calcic and sericite-chlorite alteration, polymetallic geochemical anomalies, and a coincident magnetic destruction signature associated with the Xenolith Porphyry Target. Recent backpack drilling and geochemical studies have identified alteration and trace element signatures consistent with a hydrothermal system related to a potential blind porphyry copper source beneath the N1 showing and associated induced polarization (IP) anomaly.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Gibson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is independent of the Company.

About the Company

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in established mining regions. The Company employs a systematic, technology-driven exploration approach to evaluate large mineral systems. The Company flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in Yukon targets the bedrock source of widespread placer gold mineralization across a contiguous land package. Flow Metals also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Quesnel Terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to advance exploration at its New Brenda Project and Sixtymile Gold Project, the interpretation and expected release of results from the VLF survey; the potential presence of a buried porphyry system, copper mineralization or related geological features at New Brenda; the timing and completion of the heritage resource assessment at Sixtymile; the anticipated benefits of the expanded Sixtymile land position, including improved access and exploration logistics; the potential for bedrock sources of placer gold mineralization; the anticipated continuation of favourable government policies, infrastructure investment, and federal-provincial incentive programs applicable to mineral exploration and development in British Columbia; and the Company's planned use of technology-driven exploration methodologies, including structural geology and geophysical datasets.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including, but not limited to: the reliability and interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets; the validity of geological interpretations regarding potential porphyry systems, structural corridors and mineralized trends; the Company's ability to maintain its mineral claims and exploration permits in good standing; the availability of financing to fund planned exploration activities; favourable weather and operating conditions; the timely completion of required assessments; no material adverse change in government policies, regulations, or incentive programs applicable to mineral exploration and development in British Columbia; and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration; the possibility that geological interpretations prove inaccurate; failure to identify drill-ready targets; inability to secure additional financing; changes in project parameters; general economic conditions; commodity price fluctuations; changes in government policy, regulation, or incentive programs applicable to the mineral exploration and development industry, including the withdrawal or reduction of infrastructure investment or federal-provincial incentives; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298797

Source: Flow Metals Corp.