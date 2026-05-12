Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 169 quartz claims at its Sixtymile Gold Project in Yukon, increasing its total land position to approximately 13,800 ha (34,100 acres), in a large, contiguous land package.

The newly staked claims further consolidate a road-accessible land package covering an interpreted district-scale structural corridor that is spatially associated with significant historic placer gold production. The expanded footprint enhances the Company's coverage of key target areas, including primary placer pay streaks and approximately 18 km of a regional thrust fault corridor interpreted to represent a potential fluid pathway for orogenic gold mineralization.

"Sixtymile presents a rare opportunity to apply modern, systematic exploration across a district with a long history of placer gold production but limited testing of bedrock sources," stated Scott Sheldon, CEO of Flow Metals. "With this expansion, the Company has established a cohesive land position across prospective structural trends and is well positioned to advance a pipeline of drill targets along this continuous mineralized corridor."

The Sixtymile district is characterized by widespread occurrences of coarse gold recovered from active and historic placer operations, indicating a robust mineralizing system within the district. Despite this significant placer gold endowment, systematic modern exploration targeting bedrock sources of mineralization has been limited. The widespread distribution of coarse placer gold within the district supports the presence of a robust mineralizing system and highlights the opportunity for modern exploration to define its bedrock source.

The Company's Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit, which allows for advanced exploration activities including drilling and trenching, covers key areas of the project, including zones proximal to historically productive placer operations along Miller Creek. Flow Metals is advancing a technology-driven exploration approach that integrates structural geology and geophysical datasets to refine and prioritize drill targets along the district-scale corridor.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Gibson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is independent of the Company.





Figure 1: Sixtymile Gold Project, Yukon - Property map showing the expanded 13,800 ha land position, including the Original Sixtymile Block (orange), Newly Staked Ground (yellow), and Sixtymile Valley claims (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/297002_3b3c010fe4b5493c_001full.jpg

About the Company

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in established mining regions. The Company employs a systematic, technology-driven exploration approach to evaluate large mineral systems. The Company flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in Yukon targets the bedrock source of widespread placer gold mineralization across a contiguous land package. Flow Metals also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Quesnel Terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to advance exploration at its Sixtymile Gold Project, the interpretation of structural corridors and their potential to host orogenic gold mineralization, the identification and prioritization of drill targets along the district-scale corridor, the anticipated benefits of the expanded land position, the potential for bedrock sources of placer gold mineralization, and the Company's planned use of technology-driven exploration methodologies including structural geology and geophysical datasets.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical placer gold production data; the validity of geological interpretations of structural corridors and thrust fault systems; the Company's ability to maintain its mineral claims and exploration permits in good standing; the availability of financing to fund planned exploration activities; the reliability and interpretation of geophysical datasets; favourable weather and operating conditions; and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration; the possibility that geological interpretations prove inaccurate; failure to identify drill-ready targets; inability to secure additional financing; changes in project parameters; general economic conditions; commodity price fluctuations; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297002

Source: Flow Metals Corp.