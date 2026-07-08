Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Meryllion Resources Corp.: Advancing Its Tasmanian Rare Earth and Nevada Antimony Projects

Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR) (OTC Pink: MYRLF) (the "Company" or "Meryllion") discussed the results of its first drilling programme at its rare earth project in Tasmania, Australia, including a review of the campaign's findings and its plans for the next phase of work.

The article examines Meryllion's first drill campaign in Tasmania and its dual-jurisdiction strategy across projects in Australia and Nevada, against the backdrop of growing demand for critical minerals and secure supply chains.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/07/08/meryllion-resources-confirms-rare-earth-system-and-scandium-discovery-in-tasmania-drilling/

About Meryllion Resources Corp.

Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR) (OTC Pink: MYRLF) is a Canadian-listed exploration-stage company advancing two critical minerals projects across North America and Australia. The company holds the Makenzie Antimony Gold and Silver Project in Nevada, one of the largest known untested antimony, gold, and silver anomalies in the state, and ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth element projects in northeast Tasmania situated along strike from discoveries by ABx Group Limited.

To learn more about Meryllion Resources, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Meryllion on LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304415

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.