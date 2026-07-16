Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") announces that it intends to make a lease option payment to Bull Mountain Resources LLC ("BMR") in the amount of CAD$141,000 (US$100,000) through the issuance of 4,406,250 common shares in the capital stock of Meryllion (the "Shares") at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.032 per Share, the whole pursuant to the lease and option agreement dated July 11, 2025 between the Company and BMR in respect of the Makenzie Gold, Silver and Antimony Project (see press release dated July 15, 2025).

Completion of the payment in Shares is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Shares to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305450

Source: Meryllion Resources Corporation