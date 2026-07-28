Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) (OTCID: MYRLF) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its common shares can now be traded in the U.S. via the OTCID market.

Highlights

Meryllion has commenced trading on the OTCID market in the U.S.

Meryllion's shares are now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MYR) and OTC markets in the U.S. (OTCID: MYRLF)

OTCID Market

Meryllion has established secondary trading on the OTCID market in the U.S. with the ticker code MYRLF. The compliance requirements for an OTCID listing are similar to the requirements for the CSE, with Company disclosures uploaded onto the OTC markets platform.

Several online brokers such as Interactive Brokers, Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade offer OTCID trades. Interested investors should inquire of their brokers whether OTCID shares are available.

OTCID market tier launched in July 2025 and requires engaged companies to provide ongoing financial disclosures, management certifications, and verified company profiles. It was designed to improve market transparency and separate active issuers from unverified companies.

Key Requirements

Financial Disclosures: Publish current reports via the Disclosure & News Service (DNS), EDGAR, or SEDAR.

Management Certification: File annual compliance and certification documents.

Verified Profile: Maintain an active, updated company profile on the OTC Markets platform.

Share Data: Participate in the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program.

Market Impact

Distinction: Clearly identifies issuers that take active responsibility for their U.S. traded securities.

Transparency: Helps investors and brokers differentiate engaged smaller companies from unengaged or riskier Pink Limited and Expert Market securities.

Cross-Listing Benefits

Cross-listing to the OTCID exchange offers several advantages for US-based investors, including:

Quotes, trades and settlements in U.S. Dollars (USD);

Trading during normal market hours in North America; and

MYRLF is the same class of the Company's shares traded on the CSE (MYR).

Commenting on the expansion of trading platforms for Meryllion shares, CEO Richard Revelins said:

"During the past year we have received interest to purchase Meryllion shares from US investors. We are, therefore, pleased to open convenient trading in the Company's common shares to a wider international audience via the OTC market."

Upgrade to OTCQB Market

It is the Company's intention to apply for an upgrade to the OTCQB once the Company can satisfy the trading requirements of this market which include, inter alia, a continuous bid price of a minimum of USD$0.05 for a period of 30 successive days.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie antimony/gold/silver project located 44 kms south southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited. ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally. (refer ABx ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306821

Source: Meryllion Resources Corporation