Valor by Vector Science & Therapeutics: Darryl Drake Jr. Named President of Valor as Vector Science and Therapeutics Targets the Performance Medicine Market

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN), a pharmaceutical-grade peptide and precision drug delivery company, today announced that Darryl Drake Jr. serves as President of Valor, its athlete and performance division, and Chairman of the Athletic Board. In this capacity, Darryl Drake Jr. leads the company's commercial strategy, athlete partnership development, and public-facing mission to bring physician-supervised, FDA-regulated peptide therapeutics to athletes, entertainers, and high-performance individuals across the United States and internationally.

About Vector Science and Therapeutics

Vector Science and Therapeutics develops pharmaceutical-grade peptide formulations and therapeutic ultrasound platforms designed to address pain management, tissue repair, and cellular recovery. All products are physician-supervised and FDA-regulated, distinguishing Vector from operators in the unregulated segment of the peptide market. The company is building what Darryl Drake Jr. describes as the first fully vertically integrated peptide and precision drug delivery company positioned for the public markets.

Valor, the division Darryl Drake Jr. leads, functions as the commercial and cultural bridge between Vector's laboratory science and the athletes and entertainers whose platform and lived experience make them the most credible messengers in performance medicine.

About Darryl Drake Jr.

Darryl Drake Jr. brings to Vector a career built at the intersection of leadership, capital formation, network development, and early-stage business growth. He has raised significant capital, built institutional relationships, and created athlete partnerships from the ground up. His ability to translate complex scientific innovation into culturally resonant communication was the central reason Valor was established.

Darryl Drake Jr. grew up in San Bernardino, California, where he developed an early foundation in operations and customer engagement working in his mother's businesses. Discipline and purpose were instilled by his father, who served in law enforcement. Both, Darryl Drake Jr. has noted, shaped the way he approaches business and leadership.

His entry into the therapeutic space was personal before it became professional. Having witnessed firsthand the impact of opioid dependency on individuals and communities, Darryl Drake Jr. identified in Vector a company with the scientific foundation, physician infrastructure, and regulatory standing to offer a meaningful alternative. That alignment of personal conviction and professional opportunity accelerated his commitment to the company and its mission.

Addressing the Gap Between Science and Access

Darryl Drake Jr.'s central thesis is straightforward: the science behind peptide therapeutics has outpaced the world's awareness of it. The peptide industry has faced significant credibility challenges due to the prevalence of unregulated operators and products marketed for research use rather than human application. Vector is structured to close this gap through rigorous clinical standards, physician partnerships, and a commercial strategy that reaches the public through trusted cultural voices.

"The gap between what the science has already proven and what people actually have access to is the opportunity. Vector is the infrastructure the industry was missing."

Valor's athlete and entertainer network is designed to accelerate awareness among populations who are most likely to influence broader public behavior. The strategy is not endorsement for its own sake. It is culturally fluent translation of clinical science into accessible, credible, and action-oriented communication.

Vision and Long-Term Objectives

Over the next five to ten years, Vector aims to be a recognized name in performance medicine and therapeutic recovery, with device platforms and therapeutic formulations deployed in clinical settings globally. Darryl Drake Jr.'s vision extends beyond the performance market to a broader population of individuals managing chronic pain and seeking recovery options that do not rely on opioid-based protocols.

"We are building toward a world where pharmaceutical-grade recovery and cellular health are not reserved for the privileged few."

The company's leadership views the opioid crisis, which currently affects an estimated 80 million Americans, as the clearest evidence of the need for what Vector is building. Darryl Drake Jr. has positioned the company not simply as a business opportunity but as a public health intervention with commercial infrastructure behind it.

About Valor

Valor is the athlete and performance division of Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. The division is responsible for athlete and entertainer partnership development, go-to-market strategy, content and communications, and translating Vector's pharmaceutical innovation into accessible public-facing narrative. Valor's network includes elite athletes recruited for alignment with the company's performance and recovery mission.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information about Vector Science and Therapeutics and Valor, contact the communications team through Vector's official channels.

Media Contact Details:

Darryl Drake Jr. | President,

Valor by Vector Science & Therapeutics (TSXV: PAIN)

darryldrake@valorbyvector.co

Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico

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