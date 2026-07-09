Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) ("Adaptogenics", the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company on a four-to-one basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company has 16,397,701 Common Shars outstanding, and if completed, the proposed Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 4,099,425 Common Shares. Subject to review and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Consolidation is expected to become effective at market open on or about July 15, 2026.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company and in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The exercise or conversion price of any outstanding warrants and options, and the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder will also be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation that are equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) will be rounded up to the next whole number. Fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation that are less than one-half (1/2) will be cancelled without any repayment of capital or other compensation.

The Company's new CUSIP number will be 00654R208 and the new ISIN number will be CA 00654R2081. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Common Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company in exchange for new Common Share certificates representing Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Common Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is a Canadian based nutraceutical company that has focused on the formulation and distribution of functional mushroom products and nutritional supplement alternatives. The Company is committed to its mission of improving and empowering human health and well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hani Zabaneh

COO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed share consolidation, the timing and completion of the Consolidation, the receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance, and the expected treatment of the Company's outstanding securities in connection with the Consolidation. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance may not be obtained on the terms currently anticipated or at all, and risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304507

Source: Adaptogenics Health Corp.