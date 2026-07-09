

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fletcher Building Ltd. (FRCEF, FBU.AX, FBU.NZ) Thursday said it now expects continuing operations EBIT before significant items for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $400 million to $403 million. This is around 6.4 percent higher than the earlier given outlook and inclusive of $52 million of income from surplus property sales.



On the ASX, FBU.AX is up 6.8 percent on Thursday's trading at A$2.9700.



The New Zealand-based construction management company said that excluding property sales, EBIT from continuing operations is expected between $348 million and $351 million, up 3.6 percent from the midpoint of the mid-June outlook range.



Fletcher Building said that while the ongoing projects are progressing well, the macro uncertainty and increased cost inflation are expected to have an impact on the Group's results in the first half of fiscal 2027.



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