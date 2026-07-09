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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 17:21
6,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,15018:03
7,1007,15017:35
Dow Jones News
09.07.2026 12:33 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-Jul-2026 / 10:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 

1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                                 Andrew Zimmermann 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                           Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                   Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                                 Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                                  213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument        Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                          GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                       Purchase of shares 
 
                                          Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                      GBP5.913152     1,682 

       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                          1,682 

          -- Aggregated volume 
 
         
d)                                          GBP5.913152 
 
 
          -- Price 

                                          GBP9,945.92 
          -- Total 

e)       Date of the transaction                        6 July 2026 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                       London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                                Jo-Ann Zimmermann 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                          PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                  Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                                Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                                 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument       Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                         GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                      Purchase of shares 
 
                                         Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     GBP5.893599     2,532 

       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                         2,532 

          -- Aggregated volume 
 
         
d)                                         GBP5.893599 
 
 
          -- Price 

                                         GBP14,922.59 
          -- Total 

e)       Date of the transaction                       6 July 2026 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                      London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 435782 
EQS News ID:  2363420 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2363420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2026 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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