Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thibault White as President, effective immediately. Mr. White brings more than 35 years of international corporate finance, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, institutional investment and capital markets experience across Europe and North America.

As part of the executive transition, Vikas Ranjan will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, where he will focus on corporate strategy, capital markets initiatives, strategic partnerships and business development.

Most recently, Mr. White has served as a Partner with Apollo Corporate Finance in Frankfurt, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, strategic financing and capital raising transactions. Previously, he held senior positions with Swiss Life Asset Managers, DTZ Asset Management and several leading European investment firms. His extensive international experience is expected to strengthen the Company's corporate development and capital markets initiatives as Vortex advances its portfolio of copper-gold exploration projects.

Thibault White, President of Vortex Metals, commented:

"I am excited to join Vortex at such an important stage in its evolution. The Company has assembled a highly prospective portfolio of copper-gold exploration assets in attractive mining jurisdictions and is supported by a strong technical team. I look forward to helping advance the Company's exploration programs in Chile and Mexico as we build long-term shareholder value."

Michael Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Metals, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Thibault to Vortex. His extensive background and experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue advancing our exploration portfolio."

Financing

The Company also announces a new non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000.

The Offering replaces the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement announced on March 9, 2026, with the closing of the first tranche announced on April 8, 2026. The balance of the previously announced financing has been cancelled and superseded by this new Offering.

The Offering will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.06 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby, after 12 months from the date of issuance, if the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds C$0.20 for ten (10) consecutive trading days on any Canadian stock exchange, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by issuing a news release, following which holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's projects in Chile and Mexico, pursue corporate development initiatives and for general working capital.

The Offering and the appointment of Mr. White remain subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated April 8, 2026, it has completed the previously announced shares for debt transaction with Windows Minerals SCM ("Windows"). The Company issued 2,070,000 common shares to Windows at a price of $0.05 per share in connection with an option payment for the Illapel Copper project. All shares issued with respect to the debt settlement are subject to a hold period expiring on October 25, 2026.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Vortex is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record of exploration success and shareholder value creation. The Company's leadership combines deep technical, operational and capital markets expertise focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of significant copper deposits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Vortex Metals Inc.