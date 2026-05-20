Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated March 9, 2026, April 8, 2026 and April 16, 2026, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for a further price protection extension to May 30, 2026 to complete the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Second Tranche"). The Company intends to complete the Second Tranche within the next week and a half.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.06 per Warrant for a period of three years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment in certain events. The expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceleration such that, if after 12 months from the date of issuance, the closing price of the Common Shares on any Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Issuer, within 15 business days of such event, shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release by the Issuer (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"), with the new expiry date specified in such news release; any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Second Tranche for exploration activities at the Company's Illapel Copper-Silver Project in Chile and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Second Tranche is subject to receipt of further subscriptions and all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSXV. All securities issued with respect to the Second Tranche will be subject to a hold period expiring four-months and one day after the date of issuance, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

None of the securities to be sold in connection with the Second Tranche will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the completion of the Second Tranche and the intended use of proceeds raised thereunder; and the receipt of final regulatory approval from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Second Tranche; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to complete the Second Tranche on the terms disclosed, or at all; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Second Tranche.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Second Tranche and the Company will use the proceeds of the Second Tranche as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Vortex Metals Inc.