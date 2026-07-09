NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Intersects 12.06 g/t Gold over 6.0 Metres and 3.84 g/t Gold over 18.0 Metres During Infill Drill Program at Goldboro

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its ongoing Reverse Circulation ("RC") infill drill program (the "RC Infill Drill Program") at the Company's Goldboro Gold Project ("Goldboro" or the "Goldboro Project") in Nova Scotia. Based on the success of the program to date and the potential to further enhance confidence in near-surface mineralization, the Company has elected to expand the RC Infill Drill Program from approximately 30,000 metres to 40,000 metres.

The RC Infill Drill Program is focused on selected areas of the Goldboro Deposit and is designed to infill specific areas of the Goldboro Mineral Resource within the West and East pits at a nominal drill spacing of 12.5 metres and down to depths of 50 metres (Figures 1 and 2).

Kevin Bullock, President, CEO & Director of NexGold, commented: "I am encouraged by the results generated to date from our RC Infill Drill Program at Goldboro. The drilling continues to confirm the continuity, tenor and thickness of near-surface mineralization within the proposed West pit area at a higher level of detail. The program is also providing additional geological and grade information in areas that are currently contemplated in the early years of the Goldboro mine plan. Given the success of the program to date, combined with the proceeds from our recently-completed C$10 million flow-through financing, we have elected to expand the RC Infill Drill Program to further evaluate and better define near-surface mineralization within the West and East pits.

"The information generated through this program is expected to support ongoing geological modelling, Mineral Resources refinement, and mine planning activities at Goldboro, while also informing the Company's evaluation of a potential construction decision on the project. The expanded program is approximately 62% complete and is expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2026. We look forward to providing further updates as additional assay results become available."

Drill results in this news release represent 3,420 metres of drilling from 72 RC drill holes (RC-26-084 to RC-26-152, RC-26-197, RC-26-206 and RC-26-207) from the west pit (Table 1). Cumulatively, the Company has released results for 154 drill holes representing a total of 6,685 metres, with additional holes pending assay and more arriving to the lab daily. Based on QA/QC procedures and data as well as comparisons to previous drilling and recent modelling, the drill results are considered geologically representative of mineralization. Drilling has intersected mineralization at Goldboro typical of the deposit and confirmed mineralization at more detail but in similar tenor of grade and thickness as those intersected in diamond drill holes within the same area but at a broader spacing as shown on vertical cross sections I-S (Figure 3). A full table of significant gold intersections are provided in Table 2 below. Selected highlights from the RC Infill Drill Program include:

12.06 g/t Au over 6.0 metres (from 44.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 67.41 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 47.0 metres to 48.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-147;

(from 44.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 67.41 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 47.0 metres to 48.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-147; 3.84 g/t Au over 18.0 metres (from 30.0 metres to 48.0 metres), including 28.04 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 36.0 metres to 37.0 metres) and including 15.46 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 43.0 metres to 44.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-102;

(from 30.0 metres to 48.0 metres), including 28.04 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 36.0 metres to 37.0 metres) and including 15.46 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 43.0 metres to 44.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-102; 4.13 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (from 11.0 metres to 21.0 metres), including 29.03 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 15.0 metres to 16.0 metres); and 3.04 g/t Au over 9.0 metres (from 39.0 metres to 48.0 metres), including 14.49 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 44.0 metres to 45.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-129;

(from 11.0 metres to 21.0 metres), including 29.03 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 15.0 metres to 16.0 metres); and (from 39.0 metres to 48.0 metres), including 14.49 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 44.0 metres to 45.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-129; 9.31 g/t Au over 7.0 metres (from 25.0 metres to 32.0 metres), including 63.55 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 25.0 metres to 26.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-144;

(from 25.0 metres to 32.0 metres), including 63.55 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 25.0 metres to 26.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-144; 2.82 g/t Au over 11.0 metres (from 26.0 metres to 37.0 metres), including 17.73 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 27.0 metres to 28.0 metres); and 4.95 g/t Au over 6.0 metres (from 44.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 23.78 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 48.0 metres to 49.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-130;

(from 26.0 metres to 37.0 metres), including 17.73 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 27.0 metres to 28.0 metres); and (from 44.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 23.78 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 48.0 metres to 49.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-130; 2.04 g/t Au over 19.0 metres (from 31.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 12.19 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 46.0 metres to 47.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-116;

(from 31.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 12.19 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 46.0 metres to 47.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-116; 1.65 g/t Au over 20.0 metres (from 28.0 metres to 48.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-146;

(from 28.0 metres to 48.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-146; 4.7 g/t Au over 7.0 metres (from 31.0 metres to 38.0 metres), including 11.89 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 35.0 metres to 36.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-138;

(from 31.0 metres to 38.0 metres), including 11.89 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 35.0 metres to 36.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-138; 10.78 g/t Au over 3.0 metres (from 33.0 metres to 36.0 metres), including 13.86 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (from 34.0 metres to 36.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-122; and

(from 33.0 metres to 36.0 metres), including 13.86 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (from 34.0 metres to 36.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-122; and 6.34 g/t Au over 5.0 metres (from 33.0 metres to 38.0 metres), including 13.32 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (from 34.0 metres to 36.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-120.

Figure 1. Map showing the Goldboro Project location and the planned drill hole location within current drill program relative to planned early years of mining as reported in the 2021 Feasibility Study.





This high-density RC Infill Drill Program targets the first few years of planned production at the Goldboro Project where it is currently accessible by the drill rig. The goal of the drill program, and the rationale for using RC drilling, is to obtain a high-density data set that may be used to ultimately upgrade Mineral Resources from the Indicated to Measured category, using a drilling technique that more closely approximates production drilling and associated dilution. This information will be used in concert with more than 180,000 metres of diamond drill data currently available on the deposit to inform the first years of planned mining activity.

The Company expects to include the results of the RC Infill Drill Program in a future updated Mineral Resource Estimate that is independent of the ongoing updated Feasibility Study. As the updated Feasibility Study is estimated to be completed in Q3 2026, and this RC Infill Drill Program is still ongoing, the information from this program is not available to inform the current updated Goldboro Mineral Resource Estimate within the Feasibility Study timeframe. The Company previously completed a technical report on the Goldboro Project prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia" with an effective date of December 16, 2021 and a report date of January 11, 2022 (the "2021 Feasibility Study"). The technical report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.nexgold.com.

Figure 2. A map showing the location of drill holes reported in this news release and the associated cross sections.







Figure 3. Vertical north-south cross sections (I-S) looking east showing drill holes for the RC Infill Drill Program as reported in this news release. The cross sections correlate to those shown in Figure 2.









































Table 1. RC Infill Drill Program collar information table for drill holes reported in this news release.

Drill Hole ID1 Easting2

(m) Northing2

(m) Mine Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Depth

(m) RC-26-084 5006355.0 606448.5 5006.2 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-085 5006368.0 606448.5 5006.7 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-086 5006380.0 606448.5 5005.9 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-087 5006393.0 606448.5 5005.5 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-088 5006405.0 606448.5 5004.9 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-089 5006405.0 606461.0 5004.1 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-090 5006393.0 606461.0 5004.7 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-091 5006380.0 606461.0 5005.0 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-092 5006368.0 606461.0 5005.0 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-093 5006355.0 606461.0 5005.5 180.0 -90.0 18 RC-26-094 5006343.0 606461.0 5005.8 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-095 5006343.0 606473.5 5005.8 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-096 5006355.0 606473.5 5005.5 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-097 5006368.0 606473.5 5005.0 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-098 5006380.0 606473.5 5004.4 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-099 5006393.0 606473.5 5004.5 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-100 5006405.0 606473.5 5004.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-101 5006405.1 606486.0 5004.0 180.0 -90.0 19 RC-26-102 5006399.0 606485.0 5004.0 0.0 -80.0 50 RC-26-103 5006393.0 606486.0 5004.5 180.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-104 5006380.0 606486.0 5004.0 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-105 5006368.0 606486.0 5003.8 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-106 5006355.0 606486.0 5004.8 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-107 5006343.0 606486.0 5005.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-108 5006342.4 606498.5 5005.3 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-109 5006342.6 606510.5 5004.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-110 5006355.1 606511.2 5002.9 0.0 -90.0 17 RC-26-111 5006367.6 606511.3 5002.5 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-112 5006380.3 606510.1 5002.4 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-113 5006360.4 606511.2 5002.6 0.0 -80.0 50 RC-26-114 5006392.8 606510.9 5003.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-115 5006404.4 606509.8 5003.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-116 5006404.7 606498.5 5003.7 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-117 5006391.8 606498.2 5003.3 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-118 5006380.8 606498.2 5003.0 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-119 5006366.9 606498.4 5002.6 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-120 5006354.8 606499.1 5003.5 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-121 5006343.3 606522.7 5003.9 0.0 -90.0 37 RC-26-122 5006355.2 606523.8 5002.0 0.0 -90.0 36 RC-26-123 5006368.0 606524.0 5001.7 0.0 -90.0 36 RC-26-124 5006381.0 606524.0 5002.1 0.0 -90.0 39 RC-26-125 5006392.6 606523.5 5002.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-126 5006405.0 606523.5 5003.3 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-127 5006416.8 606523.0 5003.9 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-128 5006423.8 606535.6 5004.0 0.0 -80.0 50 RC-26-129 5006417.6 606535.9 5004.4 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-130 5006406.0 606536.3 5003.4 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-131 5006392.1 606536.5 5003.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-132 5006380.1 606536.0 5002.4 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-133 5006367.7 606535.9 5002.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-134 5006355.4 606536.0 5002.3 0.0 -90.0 47 RC-26-135 5006342.7 606535.9 5003.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-136 5006331.3 606535.5 5003.3 0.0 -90.0 37 RC-26-137 5006342.6 606552.6 5003.1 0.0 -90.0 36 RC-26-138 5006354.9 606548.5 5002.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-139 5006367.5 606548.6 5002.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-140 5006380.2 606548.8 5002.6 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-141 5006392.5 606548.4 5003.6 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-142 5006405.0 606548.6 5004.4 0.0 -87.0 50 RC-26-143 5006418.7 606548.7 5004.9 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-144 5006429.9 606547.3 5004.4 0.0 -80.0 50 RC-26-145 5006430.3 606560.9 5004.8 0.0 -90.0 48 RC-26-146 5006417.4 606560.9 5005.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-147 5006405.0 606561.2 5004.5 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-148 5006392.7 606561.2 5003.7 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-149 5006380.4 606561.1 5002.8 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-150 5006367.7 606560.9 5002.1 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-151 5006354.8 606560.7 5002.6 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-152 5006342.5 606561.1 5002.7 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-197 5006355.1 606586.0 5002.2 0.0 -90.0 50 RC-26-206 5006324.0 606560.9 5003.4 0.0 -78.0 50 RC-26-207 5006315.6 606548.9 5003.1 0.0 -72.0 50

Drill Holes RC-26-002 to 083 were presented in a news release dated June 25, 2026. Assays are pending for all remaining drill holes not listed here and will be reported in a future news release. Collar coordinates are Universal Transverse Mercator, North American Datum 1983.

Table 2. Significant drill assay highlights from the RC Infill Drill Program

Drill Hole ID3 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)4 Au

(g/t) RC-26-084 40.0 44.0 4.0 0.93 RC-26-085 17.0 22.0 5.0 1.75 RC-26-087 30.0 32.0 2.0 1.03 and 37.0 41.0 4.0 0.28 RC-26-088 13.0 19.0 6.0 0.26 and 28.0 29.0 1.0 1.14 and 37.0 41.0 4.0 2.66 and 43.0 49.0 6.0 0.88 RC-26-089 20.0 25.0 5.0 0.29 and 35.0 49.0 14.0 1.39 RC-26-090 14.0 19.0 5.0 0.62 and 30.0 33.0 3.0 0.58 RC-26-091 30.0 33.0 3.0 0.38 and 43.0 49.0 6.0 0.43 RC-26-092 15.0 21.0 6.0 4.27 RC-26-096 40.0 44.0 4.0 4.46 RC-26-097 12.0 17.0 5.0 1.99 and 24.0 25.0 1.0 1.12 RC-26-099 13.0 17.0 4.0 0.37 and 27.0 29.0 2.0 1.01 and 42.0 45.0 3.0 0.40 RC-26-100 9.0 15.0 6.0 0.32 and 17.0 21.0 4.0 0.94 and 23.0 26.0 3.0 1.56 and 31.0 34.0 3.0 0.69 and 36.0 40.0 4.0 0.89 and 44.0 50.0 6.0 4.73 including 47.0 48.0 1.0 11.34 RC-26-102 19.0 27.0 8.0 1.59 and 30.0 48.0 18.0 3.84 including 36.0 37.0 1.0 28.04 and including 43.0 44.0 1.0 15.46 RC-26-103 21.0 27.0 6.0 0.54 and 44.0 46.0 2.0 1.87 RC-26-104 20.0 23.0 3.0 0.68 and 41.0 48.0 7.0 0.38 RC-26-105 13.0 18.0 5.0 3.82 and 23.0 24.0 1.0 1.10 RC-26-106 35.0 38.0 3.0 10.23 including 35.0 36.0 1.0 27.43 RC-26-109 15.0 18.0 3.0 0.45 RC-26-112 44.0 49.0 5.0 5.01 including 46.0 47.0 1.0 21.37 RC-26-113 27.0 28.0 1.0 1.11 and 35.0 42.0 7.0 3.72 RC-26-114 26.0 29.0 3.0 0.38 and 46.0 47.0 1.0 2.12 RC-26-115 35.0 41.0 6.0 1.27 and 43.0 50.0 7.0 1.20 RC-26-116 19.0 23.0 4.0 0.36 and 31.0 50.0 19.0 2.04 including 46.0 47.0 1.0 12.19 RC-26-117 24.0 32.0 8.0 0.42 RC-26-118 25.0 28.0 3.0 0.63 and 34.0 39.0 5.0 0.32 and 42.0 44.0 2.0 0.76 RC-26-119 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.53 RC-26-120 33.0 38.0 5.0 6.34 including 34.0 36.0 2.0 13.32 RC-26-121 12.0 14.0 2.0 0.55 RC-26-122 33.0 36.0 3.0 10.78 including 34.0 36.0 2.0 13.86 RC-26-123 25.0 26.0 1.0 1.33 RC-26-125 11.0 15.0 4.0 0.96 and 17.0 21.0 4.0 0.41 and 25.0 30.0 5.0 0.76 and 32.0 38.0 6.0 0.31 and 40.0 42.0 2.0 1.40 and 45.0 48.0 3.0 0.79 RC-26-126 24.0 32.0 8.0 1.97 and 36.0 47.0 11.0 3.24 including 43.0 44.0 1.0 11.64 RC-26-127 13.0 19.0 6.0 1.46 and 31.0 37.0 6.0 1.49 and 41.0 46.0 5.0 1.29 RC-26-128 22.0 40.0 18.0 0.67 and 44.0 50.0 6.0 0.38 RC-26-129 11.0 21.0 10.0 4.13 including 15.0 16.0 1.0 29.03 and 25.0 33.0 8.0 1.25 and 39.0 48.0 9.0 3.04 including 44.0 45.0 1.0 14.49 RC-26-130 11.0 18.0 7.0 0.71 and 26.0 37.0 11.0 2.82 including 27.0 28.0 1.0 17.73 and 44.0 50.0 6.0 4.95 including 48.0 49.0 1.0 23.78 RC-26-131 12.0 15.0 3.0 0.36 and 19.0 25.0 6.0 0.30 and 27.0 31.0 4.0 0.51 and 35.0 39.0 4.0 0.33 and 42.0 50.0 8.0 0.50 RC-26-134 31.0 42.0 11.0 2.54 RC-26-138 31.0 38.0 7.0 4.70 including 35.0 36.0 1.0 11.89 RC-26-140 31.0 36.0 5.0 0.56 and 47.0 49.0 2.0 0.77 RC-26-141 19.0 25.0 6.0 0.29 and 26.0 32.0 6.0 0.47 and 45.0 50.0 5.0 1.80 RC-26-142 12.0 20.0 8.0 0.30 and 28.0 45.0 17.0 1.32 including 42.0 43.0 1.0 11.47 RC-26-143 22.0 42.0 20.0 0.97 and 44.0 50.0 6.0 1.15 RC-26-144 12.0 13.0 1.0 1.02 and 25.0 32.0 7.0 9.31 including 25.0 26.0 1.0 63.55 and 34.0 36.0 2.0 0.75 and 40.0 47.0 7.0 0.26 RC-26-145 29.0 31.0 2.0 1.56 and 34.0 38.0 4.0 0.74 and 43.0 48.0 5.0 0.29 RC-26-146 28.0 48.0 20.0 1.65 RC-26-147 44.0 50.0 6.0 12.06 including 47.0 48.0 1.0 67.41 RC-26-148 21.0 33.0 12.0 0.43 and 34.0 36.0 2.0 4.41 and 38.0 42.0 4.0 0.78 and 47.0 50.0 3.0 0.49 RC-26-149 24.0 30.0 6.0 0.27 RC-26-149 38.0 39.0 1.0 1.81 and 32.0 33.0 1.0 1.27 RC-26-151 33.0 37.0 4.0 1.86 RC-26-197 30.0 34.0 4.0 1.01 RC-26-206 42.0 43.0 1.0 1.59

3.Drill Holes between RC-26-084 and RC-26-152 and RC-26-197, RC-26-206, and RC-26-207 not listed in Table 2 do not have significant assays.

4.True width of mineralization varies between 50 and 100% depending on the location of the drillhole and orientation of the mineralized zone.

Sprott Royalty - Shares for Debt Issuance

Pursuant to the terms of a royalty agreement with Sprott Resources Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott Streaming") announced on February 14, 2022 and amended on May 1, 2024 (the "Royalty Agreement"), the Company has elected to issue 800,833 common shares to Sprott Streaming ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $1.1939 per Common Share in satisfaction of an upcoming minimum payment of US$675,000 due under the Royalty Agreement. The Royalty Agreement requires NexGold to make US$675,000 minimum payments every quarter, in cash or Common Shares (at NexGold's election). The Common Shares will be issued as shares for debt, in accordance with Policy 4.3 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Corporate Finance Policies. NexGold expects to issue the Common Shares to Sprott Streaming on or about July 13, 2026. The payment was approved by the Board of Directors of NexGold and is subject to approval of the TSXV.

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure that sampling and analytical procedures for exploration work are conducted in accordance with CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and laboratory prepared sample duplicates into the sample analysis stream. Laboratory QA/QC procedures also include internal standards, blanks, and repeat analyses. QA/QC results are reviewed on an ongoing basis by the Company's technical team, and any failures or anomalous results are investigated, with re-analysis requested where appropriate.

Reverse circulation drill samples were collected at nominal one-metre intervals using a cyclone and riffle/rotary splitter system. All RC samples were weighed and sample weight variability and recovery checked throughout the drill program to ensure sample quality. A 2.5 kg sample weight was targeted throughout the program with an average recovery of ~85%. A geologist is always present at the rig to monitor drilling and sampling procedures. Representative split samples were placed in labelled sample bags, sealed, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") in Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is independent of the Company. Samples submitted for gold analysis by PhotonAssay were crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm, after which a representative 500 g split was collected using a riffle splitter and transferred into jars for analysis at ALS in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

PhotonAssay uses high-energy X-rays to determine gold content from a large sample aliquot, typically 500 g of crushed material. The method is non-destructive and is particularly suited to gold systems where larger sample aliquots may improve representativity. For samples returning greater than 350 g/t Gold, an additional PhotonAssay analysis is completed using higher-grade standards. Due to the non-destructive nature of the PhotonAssay analysis, standard 30 g fire assay check analyses are conducted routinely on the jarred material to compare results with the PhotonAssay data and monitor analytical performance.

Selected samples analyzed via PhotonAssay will be re-analyzed via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this news release may be updated in a future news release.

Qualified Person

David Copeland, Senior Director, Exploration and Project Evaluation, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the available data, composites and QAQC information related to the drill program and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact:

Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (647) 697-2625 Greg DiTomaso

Investor Relations

+1 (647) 547-5357

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information including, but not limited: to information as to the Company's strategic objectives and plans; the results of the RC Infill Drill Program; the update of indicated to measured mineral resources; the timing of the RC Infill Drill Program and expected results thereof; the completion and timing of an updated Feasibility Study; timing of an investment decision; the potential development and construction of the Goldboro Gold Project; and the issuance of shares in payment of the Sprott Royalty minimum payment. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "is projected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "targets", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information involves known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: that financing will be available; the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold's operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities, including drilling at the Goldboro deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resources, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 of the Company and in the Company's most recent disclosure documents filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a6b58bc-a397-4dd5-b132-7d5a72104d61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa1810a6-b7d7-4a8b-a40f-3e4a0547e504

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5afed32-1d93-4536-ab09-b5dcaa4b9a8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef3161aa-c89a-4e35-8256-a46c52b21ed4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d60bc5d3-82b0-4f34-b29c-fc4699dec9bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cfa85b4-efd8-4ab8-a60c-85490d6646e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/475644dc-74fb-44ae-94b2-f5b7b1ddeb09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a438cf3-2ca5-4977-993c-a51b0e1efa0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e53fc44-060a-4c30-80a3-4e95a15e030c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb99dfde-885f-4771-a18a-dfd7265f6e82

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62321052-c163-489e-ae4e-2be6a2437090

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c774ff-51ba-425f-88b3-dd29d3f19ed6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe9fe6d-b6ec-413f-a58c-2474e45a44ad