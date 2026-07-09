Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has completed the digitization and geological interpretation of the historical drill database at its Shirley Central Project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin. Using AI-powered computer vision to process 1,211 historical drillholes acquired from Ur-Energy Inc., the Company has converted decades-old files and scanned gamma logs into a modern, high-resolution geological model, identifying 341 qualifying uranium intercepts and informing the placement of seven confirmation drill holes designed to fast-track Shirley Central toward a potential mineral resource.

"This is our strategy in action, once again," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "At Duck Creek, we proved that historical drilling can be converted into a compliant, scalable resource faster and more economically than starting from scratch. At Shirley Central we are aiming to do it again with over 1,200 historical drillholes, data that would have cost in excess of US$6 million to generate through new drilling alone. With 341 qualifying intercepts in clear roll front clusters, we have been able map out confirmation drill holes. This is disciplined, data-driven exploration and it is exactly the playbook we intend to keep running across our growing Wyoming portfolio."

The Shirley Central Property consists of 30 strategically located mineral claims that are directly adjacent to Ur-Energy's producing Shirley mine. Noble Plains first identified a dense concentration of historic drill pads on the Shirley Central ground from historical aerial photographs, a strong indicator of the higher-grade mineralization that drew intensive historic drilling to the property in the first place. The Company acquired the underlying raw historical drill data directly from Ur-Energy; however, the dataset existed only as old, scanned gamma logs and was not usable in a modern resource-estimation workflow.

Turning a Legacy Paper Archive Into a Modern Geological Model

Noble Plains engaged Geomorphic AI's purpose-built artificial intelligence and computer vision systems to systematically extract, standardize, and analyze the full 1,211-hole dataset, accurately extracting gamma-ray traces across multiple historical log formats and converting CPS readings into estimated eU3O₈ grades. The result is an integrated visualization platform incorporating maps and 3D geological modelling, turning a historically unusable paper archive into a modern exploration dataset comparable to what the Company could otherwise only obtain through a multi-million-dollar drill program of its own.

341 Qualifying Intercepts Define High-Grade Drill Targets

Of the 1,211 historical holes reviewed, 341 intercepts qualified above a cut-off grade of 0.02% eU308 and a minimum thickness of 2 feet. These 341 intercepts average 0.055% eU308 over an average thickness of 13.7 feet. All intercepts were manually verified by Company geologists for accuracy, and multiple nose signatures that are indicative of roll-front uranium systems and associated with higher-grade centers were identified during the review.

More than 57% of these selected intercepts returned grades above 0.05% eU308, underscoring the strength of the mineralization identified across the property. Standout results include a 4-foot intercept grading 0.58% eU308 from a depth of 185-189 feet in hole TX-2763, and a 6.3-foot intercept grading 0.53% eU308 from a depth of 448.6-454.9 feet in hole SX-683.

Seven Confirmation Holes Target the Highest-Confidence Clusters

Building on the results from Geomorphic AI and the Company's internal geological review, Noble Plains has selected seven drill locations for a confirmation program focused on two of the most prospective intercept clusters identified, both characterized by the nose features associated with higher-grade uranium accumulation. This targeted approach mirrors the strategy that delivered a 90% hit rate across the Company's 148-hole confirmation program at Duck Creek: rather than drilling broadly across the property, Noble Plains is placing holes precisely where the historical data indicates the highest probability of success, with the objective of validating the historical dataset and advancing Shirley Central toward a compliant mineral resource.

Shirley Central: A Strategic Location for Future ISR Development

Shirley Central consists of 30 unpatented mineral claims covering 665 acres adjacent to the boundary of Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin ISR Project, which currently hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Measured & Indicated resource of 8.816 million lb U3O₈ at 0.23%¹ and has started full scale uranium production operations and transport of uranium-loaded resin to their Lost Creek processing facility².

The Project is also bordered by Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), placing Noble Plains directly between two of the most active U.S. uranium developers.

This strategic position is further reinforced by the non-binding letter of intent announced April 15, 2026, outlining a framework for Ur-Energy to potentially process future uranium-bearing solutions from Shirley Central, providing Noble Plains with a clear line of sight to a low-capital path toward production.





Figure 1: Shirley Central Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/304533_6ae9a4f0945af8b2_001full.jpg

Technical Report Summary, Amended Report for S-K 1300, "Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County Wyoming, USA" dated March 11, 2024 and prepared by Western Water Consultants, Inc. https://www.ur-energy.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/406/ur-energy-receives-final-wdeq-authorization-to-transport

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant, being July 8, 2026. The Options vest in full on the date of grant. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. The grant of the Options is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the expected advancement of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304533

Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.