Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership Expanding Its Carbon-Market Verification Platform to Aid Surging Demand for Verified Carbon Credits and Biochar

A Florida based capital group and SGTM to pursue master license, production scale-up, and multi-year purchase agreement under a signed letter of intent.

ASTATULA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / The global market for high-quality carbon credits is experiencing significant supply constraints. Amazon recently expanded access to its carbon-credit portfolio to hundreds of Climate Pledge partners, citing a widening gap between corporate net-zero commitments and the availability of credible, verifiable carbon removals. Independent analysts project global demand for carbon credits could climb toward 2 billion metric tons annually by 2030 - more than the market has historically been able to reliably supply.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCID:SGTM) offers a verification platform positioned to address this gap. The Company's infrastructure produces independently verifiable environmental credit certificates grounded in physical, real-world verification.

Today, SGTM announced a strategic partnership with a Florida-based capital group. The partner is committing capital toward the scale-up of production infrastructure and operations, alongside a multi-year agreement for the purchase of SGTM's product. Separately, the parties are pursuing a master license for SGTM's carbon-market verification technology. The partner would also actively originate and market carbon credits generated through the platform, leveraging its existing relationships across the carbon markets.

The timing aligns with a shifting federal policy landscape. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 on April 30, 2026, including a new federal biochar demonstration project and expanded soil-health conservation funding. That legislative movement builds on federal infrastructure already in place - USDA's Soil Carbon Amendment standard and the Growing Climate Solutions Act's third-party verification framework - that pays for and verifies exactly the category of work SGTM's platform documents.

"This partnership aligns with where the market and the policy environment are heading," said Tony Raynor, Founder and CEO, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM). "A Florida capital group is investing in our production capacity, pursuing a license of our technology, and committing to a multi-year purchase agreement - that's capital, licensing potential, and offtake, in a market that's short on verified supply and a policy environment that's funding the exact practices we document. And this is only one piece of what we've built. SGTM holds a technology platform spanning twelve institutional domains and more than 180 pending patents. Carbon markets are the first domain we've brought a partner into at this scale, and we expect this to be the first of several."

The relationship is structured through a signed Letter of Intent, with the parties now working toward a Definitive Agreement and due diligence underway. The parties have also outlined a framework for additional strategic and capital partners to join the relationship as it develops. The Company is concurrently engaged in active discussions with multiple additional strategic and capital partners across other segments of its technology portfolio, consistent with SGTM's strategy of licensing its verification architecture across environmental, government, defense, health, and other institutional domains.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM, LTD. (OTC: SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) develops advanced solutions for regenerative soil products, carbon certificate verification, supply chain integrity, and biomass processing. The Company's verification platform is built on 180 pending patents spanning 12 institutional domains and is designed to deliver independently verifiable environmental outcomes. SGTM is headquartered in Astatula, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.sgtmtech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including whether the parties will successfully negotiate and execute a Definitive Agreement, whether a license agreement is ultimately executed, or whether pending federal legislation referenced herein is enacted. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and "will" indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Rivera, SVP, brivera@sgtmltd.com

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM), 24200 County Road 561, Astatula, Florida 34705

SOURCE: Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sustainable-green-team-ltd.-otc-sgtm-announces-strategic-partnership-e-1188847