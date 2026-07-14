Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.: Sustainable Green Team Forms Strategic Partnership to Advance Verified Soil and Mineral Restoration at Continental Scale

Partnership with Rock Dust Local and BioEnergy Innovations Global combines verified restoration infrastructure with continental biomineral supply, manufacturing, and agronomic expertise

ASTATULA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCID:SGTM) today announced a strategic working partnership with Rock Dust Local, LLC and BioEnergy Innovations Global to combine SGTM's Restore.Earth verification platform and Florida biomass and biochar operations with Rock Dust Local's continental basalt and mineral-fines supply network, biomineral fertilizer manufacturing expertise, and agronomic relationships across North America.

The partnership brings together two complementary capabilities that, until now, have existed separately in the market: proven biomineral formulation and supply expertise built over three decades, and a verification infrastructure capable of confirming, at the point of physical occurrence, that restoration work actually took place as claimed.

"Soil restoration and mineral-based carbon removal have been held back by the same problem that has limited the broader environmental credit market - a lack of infrastructure capable of confirming, at the point of physical occurrence, that the work actually happened," said Tony Raynor, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Green Team. "This partnership pairs decades of real agronomic and manufacturing expertise with a verification platform built to remove that gap. That combination is what turns restoration work into a bankable, auditable outcome instead of a claim."

"As one of the largest suppliers of biochar and biochar production equipment in the United States, BioEnergy Innovations Global and our Terra Char brand exist to prove that pyrolysis is not just a climate technology - it's a scalable one," said Phil Blom, CEO of BioEnergy Innovations Global and Terra Char. "This partnership lets us pair that manufacturing scale and equipment expertise with a platform that can verify, field by field, that the carbon and soil outcomes we're producing are real. That's the piece this industry has been missing."

"Combining the principles of soil remineralization with the integration of pyrolysis technology into the biomass handling and green waste management systems at SGTM's facilities represents real-world, global strategic problem solving at scale," said Thomas Vanacore, CEO of Rock Dust Local, LLC. "This is the kind of collaboration that turns two proven, decades-old disciplines into an infrastructure model the entire restoration economy can build on."

The partnership spans several coordinated workstreams, including:

A regular inbound supply of mineral fines to SGTM's Florida operations, to be combined with SGTM's biochar and finished humus in manufacturing;

Co-manufacturing of next-generation biomineral fertilizers at SGTM's Florida facilities, drawing on Rock Dust Local's field-proven formulation science;

Joint development of a concentrated biomineral product for agricultural, landscaping, and consumer markets;

A joint strategy for accessing USDA and related government cost-share programs, supported by SGTM's platform-generated documentation capability; and

Development of a verified, whole-system methodology for valuing stacked mineral, biochar, and biological restoration outcomes.

The companies intend to bring the combined model to a live field deployment in the coming months, with results to be verified through SGTM's Restore.Earth platform and shared publicly as they are confirmed.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) is a technology and intellectual-property company building verification infrastructure for physical restoration work. Its Restore.Earth platform anchors GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced restoration events to a public distributed ledger, producing auditable RestoreCertified records for carbon markets, government programs, and institutional buyers. SGTM operates biomass and biochar processing facilities in Astatula and Callahan, Florida. Learn more at sgtmtech.com.

About Rock Dust Local, LLC

Rock Dust Local, LLC and its affiliated brands supply basalt and mineral fines and manufacture biomineral fertilizer products for agricultural markets across North America, drawing on three decades of formulation expertise and field-trial data across a wide range of crops.

About BioEnergy Innovations Global and Terra Char

BioEnergy Innovations Global, through its Terra Char brand, is one of the largest suppliers of biochar and biochar production equipment in the United States. The company deploys pyrolysis systems and biochar products for agricultural, environmental, and industrial customers, supporting large-scale carbon removal and soil health applications across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated partnership activities, product development, and future field deployments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Patents referenced in SGTM's technology are pending U.S. Patent and Trademark Office applications and have not been granted or issued. This release is not an offer or solicitation to sell securities of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

SAFE HARBOR ACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including whether the parties will successfully negotiate and execute a Definitive Agreement, whether a license agreement is ultimately executed, or whether pending federal legislation referenced herein is enacted. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and "will" indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Rivera, SVP, brivera@sgtmltd.com

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM), 24200 County Road 561, Astatula, Florida 34705

SOURCE: Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sustainable-green-team-forms-strategic-partnership-to-advance-verified-1190897