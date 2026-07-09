EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) Regains Current Reporting Status and Emerges as a Prime Acquisition Target With Clean, Non-Dilutive Capital Structure



09.07.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DOVER, DE - July 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced that it has successfully regained current reporting status with OTC Markets Group. This major milestone completes a comprehensive restructuring effort and positions the Company for its next phase of growth through a strategic merger or acquisition. As part of its ongoing transformation, SNRY has brought all required filings current, strengthened its balance sheet, and is now actively engaged in discussions with several high-quality merger candidates. The Company's capital structure stands out as a significant advantage: its only outstanding debt consists of insider debt structured on a straightforward cash-for-cash basis, with no convertible debt or dilutive instruments on the books. Importantly, the Company has no plans for a reverse split, and the current share structure will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future. "This is the dawn of a new era for SNRY," stated Bryan Wilkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the Helm, I am fully committed to identifying and executing the right opportunity that propels SNRY forward and creates substantial value for all shareholders. We have built a solid foundation, and we are now focused on combining with a strong partner that can accelerate growth, generate meaningful revenue, and unlock significant upside for our shareholders." The Company's restructuring has created a streamlined platform ready for the next chapter. With current filings in place and a simplified balance sheet free of dilutive convertible instruments, SNRY is well-positioned to attract serious strategic partners and deliver meaningful results. Shareholders should stay tuned, additional developments and news can emerge at any moment as the Company advances these strategic discussions and evaluates the best path forward to maximize value. The momentum is building, and the best is yet to come for SNRY and its shareholders. About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. is executing a comprehensive restructuring to strengthen its balance sheet and prepare for a strategic merger. The process is building a solid foundation for combining with a high-potential partner that will accelerate growth, add meaningful revenue, and unlock substantial value for shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

ir.snry@gmail.com

News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc





09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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