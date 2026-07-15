EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) Launches Buyback Initiative Reflecting Strong Confidence in Progress With Clean, Non-Dilutive Structure



15.07.2026 / 15:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DOVER, DE - July 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an open-market share repurchase program. This initiative reflects the Company's strong confidence in its current trajectory and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. As the Company advances strategic discussions with high quality merger candidates, management believes the stock remains significantly undervalued relative to SNRY's clean capital structure and future potential. With zero convertible debt, zero warrants, and zero dilutive instruments on the books and no plans for a reverse split, the existing share structure is poised to directly benefit from any successful transaction. Bryan Wilkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited by the progress in our merger discussions and the momentum we have built. Our exceptionally clean balance sheet and undiluted share structure position us to deliver substantial upside for shareholders. This repurchase program allows us to opportunistically buy back shares in the open market, reinforcing our belief in SNRY's value while we work toward a transformative deal that puts shareholders first. " The repurchase program will be executed at management's discretion through open-market purchases, subject to market conditions, stock price, and compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares and may modify, suspend, or discontinue the program at any time without notice. This action demonstrates SNRY's proactive approach to capital allocation following its recent restoration of current reporting status. With a streamlined platform, active merger pipeline, and unwavering focus on shareholder interests, the Company is building powerful momentum for the next phase of growth. Current and prospective shareholders should stay closely tuned meaningful developments on both the repurchase program and strategic discussions are expected in the coming weeks. About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) is focused on disciplined capital allocation and strategic growth initiatives designed to maximize long-term shareholder value. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Ceo@nitroholdingsllc.com

News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc





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