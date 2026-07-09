Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866468 | ISIN: US2254261058 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 19:26 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: Nuvo Integrates CreditRiskMonitor Risk Intelligence into Agentic Order-to-Cash Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Nuvo Technologies, Inc. and CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCQX:CRMZ) today announced an integration that makes CreditRiskMonitor financial risk intelligence available within Nuvo.

Through this partnership, CreditRiskMonitor's company risk data, scores, alerts, and credit limit guidance can be read by Nuvo's suite of AI agents as they facilitate customer onboarding, credit monitoring, and accounts receivable activities for finance teams.

Merchants on Nuvo can now orchestrate their order-to-cash decisions and actions using artificial intelligence with insights from CreditRiskMonitor for faster, more informed decisions and risk-targeted cash collection.

During the credit application and review process, Nuvo Intelligence can surface CreditRiskMonitor insights to AI agents and finance professionals, helping teams understand business risk, adjust their exposure, automatically review payment behavior, monitor key company changes, and use credit limit guidance without moving between systems.

In practice, a supplier or distributor looking to anticipate a bankruptcy among their customer base can configure their monitoring agent to detect changing FRISK Scores or slowing payments from across their entire customer portfolio. The agent can then automatically review CreditRiskMonitor and other sources for external signs of bankruptcy risk or concerning payment behavior with other vendors.

CreditRiskMonitor provides daily updated financial risk intelligence on public and private companies worldwide. Its platform helps credit and procurement teams monitor bankruptcy risk, payment behavior, company news, and other developments that may affect a customer's ability to pay. By making this intelligence available within Nuvo, credit teams can use those signals as part of automated onboarding, credit decisioning, portfolio monitoring, and accounts receivable.

Nuvo unifies the entire order-to-cash process, helping suppliers automate customer onboarding, credit and fraud checks, collections, payments, and cash application workflows on top of a verified trade network. With CreditRiskMonitor integrated into Nuvo, customers can bring additional financial risk intelligence into the same process they already use to approve new accounts and manage existing customers.

"Credit teams need to move quickly, but they also need better risk signals," said Sid Malladi, Co-Founder and CEO of Nuvo. "By integrating CreditRiskMonitor into Nuvo, we are bringing financial risk intelligence into the earliest stages of the customer lifecycle and making it available inside the workflows teams use every day."

"CreditRiskMonitor helps teams identify risk earlier and act with greater confidence," said Mike Flum, CEO of CreditRiskMonitor. "By making our intelligence available inside Nuvo, credit teams can use risk signals directly in their onboarding, credit limit, and monitoring workflows, rather than managing that work between disconnected systems."

About Nuvo Technologies

Nuvo is the AI-native order-to-cash platform built for physical trade. It brings onboarding, credit, AR, and collections into one intelligent system, helping the businesses that power the physical economy move faster from first application to final payment. Powered by the world's largest trade network of verified businesses, Nuvo Intelligence operates with context on who businesses are, how they're connected, how they pay, where risk is building, and when teams need to act. So the businesses that keep everything moving can move smarter themselves. To learn more, visit www.nuvo.com.

About CreditRiskMonitor

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. Our primary SaaS subscription products for analyzing commercial financial risk are CreditRiskMonitor and SupplyChainMonitor. These products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. Our subscribers include nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide. To learn more, visit www.creditriskmonitor.com.

Media Contacts

Nuvo Technologies
media@nuvo.com

CreditRiskMonitor
ir@creditriskmonitor.com

SOURCE: CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nuvo-integrates-creditriskmonitor-risk-intelligence-into-agentic-1188902

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.