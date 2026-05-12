CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: CreditRiskMonitor Announces First Quarter Results

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported revenues of $5.0 million, an increase of approximately $115 thousand or 2%, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of fiscal 2025. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $93 thousand, a decrease of approximately $119 thousand, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of fiscal 2025. The decrease in operating income was primarily driven by increased expenses related to the addition of senior technology leadership and professional services incurred during transformation initiatives. The Company reported net income of approximately $58 thousand, a decrease of approximately $101 thousand or 63%, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of fiscal 2025.

Mike Flum, CEO, said, "The first quarter of 2026 reflected continued progress on our transformation initiatives against an increasingly severe macroeconomic backdrop. Internally, our lead pipeline is becoming more disciplined with lead scoring informing sales prioritization, KPI-driven workflows are sharpening our Client Success team's focus on retention, and we are seeing early productivity gains from AI applications in our data extraction and transformation workflows. Assimilating these use cases into agentic workflows is a major near-term focus for our Data Quality and Engineering teams. On the product side, we released several meaningful platform enhancements, including customizable A/R portfolio views with risk-level filtering, map views with real-time weather data overlays, and an upgraded news intelligence engine that reduces redundancy and surfaces more material alerts for our subscribers.

The macroeconomic environment continues to validate demand for our products and is growing more acute. Commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in April 2026 were up 42% year-over-year, extending a trend that saw commercial Chapter 11 filings climb 37% in the first quarter of 2026 relative to the same period last year. The ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is layering energy and commodity supply shocks onto an already strained rate environment, creating a new wave of financial distress that will take time to fully surface in filings. Financial risk is also becoming a top-tier concern in supply chain. At ISM World 2026, where we exhibited, Moody's administered an attendee poll in which geopolitical and financial risk ranked as the top two concerns among supply chain professionals. We are seeing this concern directly in increased demand for SupplyChainMonitor demonstrations and trial requests. These are the conditions where our analytics are most valuable, and we remain committed to delivering subscription services whose value exceeds their cost to our clients."

A full copy of the financial statements can be found at https://crmz.ir.edgar-online.com/

Overview

reditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (creditriskmonitor.com) sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. Our primary SaaS subscription products for analyzing commercial financial risk are CreditRiskMonitor and SupplyChainMonitor. These products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. Our subscribers include nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide.

To help subscribers prioritize and monitor counterparty financial risk, our SaaS platforms offer the proprietary FRISK and PAYCE Scores as well as the FAST Rating, the well-known Altman Z"-Score, agency ratings from key Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs"), curated news, and detailed financial spreads & ratios. Our FRISK and PAYCE Scores are financial distress classification models that measure a business's probability of bankruptcy within a year. The FRISK score also includes a risk signal based on the aggregate research behaviors of our subscribers, who control counterparty access to trade credit at some of the most sophisticated companies in the world. The inclusion of this risk signal boosts the overall accuracy of this bankruptcy analytic by lowering the false positive rate for the riskiest corporations.

Through its Trade Contributor Program, the Company receives monthly confidential accounts receivables data from hundreds of subscribers and non-subscribers, which it parses, processes, aggregates, and reports to summarize the invoice payment behavior of B2B counterparties without disclosing the specific contributors of this information. The size of the Trade Contributor Program's current annualized trade credit transaction data is approximately $3 trillion.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

Mike Flum, Chief Executive Officer

(845) 230-3037

ir@creditriskmonitor.com

SOURCE: CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

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