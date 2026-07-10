Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Quest Critical Metals Inc (CSE: BULL) (OTC Pink: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) ("Quest" or the "Company") announces that Wayne Tisdale has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately, due to personal reasons.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Tisdale for his leadership and valuable contributions during his tenure and extends its appreciation for his dedication to advancing the Company's strategic objectives. The Board wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Meister as President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Meister is a seasoned mining and capital markets executive with extensive experience leading both private and publicly traded companies through periods of growth, capital formation, corporate development, and strategic transformation. Throughout his career, he has served in senior executive and director roles, successfully guiding organizations through complex financings, mergers and acquisitions, operational transitions, and corporate restructurings.

Mr. Meister has raised more than $250 million from institutional investors, private equity groups, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and the retail investment community. He has a proven track record of identifying and executing strategic acquisitions, building shareholder value, strengthening corporate governance, and fostering long-term investor relationships.

His leadership combines disciplined financial management with hands-on operational experience and a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable value creation. The Board believes his extensive experience in the resource sector and public markets makes him well positioned to lead Quest through its next phase of growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert into these leadership roles," said the Board of Directors. "His depth of experience in corporate leadership, capital markets and strategic development will provide continuity and position the Company to execute on its long-term growth strategy while continuing to create value for shareholders."

The Company confirms that there are no other changes to its Board of Directors or management at this time.

About Quest Critical Metals Inc.

Quest Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in Europe and North America. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing projects that support the growing global demand for critical minerals essential to the energy transition and advanced technologies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Quest Critical Metals Inc.