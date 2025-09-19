Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Quest Critical Metals Inc (CSE: BULL) (OTC Pink: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) ("Quest" or the "Company") has received the results for the recently completed diamond drill hole testing of a strong IP anomaly stratigraphically below the historic copper mine workings. Quest's Tisová/Klingenthal license area, centered on the Tisová Mine, which was actively mined from 1627 until 1970, has shown promising results. The historic sulphide zones contained grades up to 17.1% Cu, 0.69% Co, and 3.7g/t Au.

The drill target was generated from the 2019 IP and resistivity survey data. In 2024, the geophysical data was reprocessed and remodelled by independent geophysicists, confirming the same IP anomaly. The program comprised 2 diamond drill holes, with the initial hole being abandoned at 393 metres. due to faulting.

The second 479.5 metre diamond (Azimuth 80 degrees, Dip -85 degrees) drill hole intersected:

4.3 metres of mine stratigraphy, 67.3 to 71.6 metres, assaying 1901 ppb Copper. Including 2.0 metres of 0.2 ppm of gold. This zone of mineralization is interpreted as the main historically mined ore zone.

76.5 metres of 2-5% disseminated pyrite within a strongly silica, phyllitic altered zone from 328.7 to 406 metres. Though barren, this horizon fits within the Besshi Type Deposit model as a strongly altered stratigraphic section. All intersections are close to true width.

Analysis of core samples was completed by ALS Romania SRL.

Quest's Tisova/Klingenthal licence area is centered on the Tisova Mine, which was actively mined from 1627 until 1970, has shown historic sulphide zones with grades up to 17.1% Cu, 0.69% Co, 3.7g/t Au.

Quest's Tisová-Klingenthal Cu-Co deposit was the test site of the European Union (EU)-funded Exploration Information System (EIS) project, which aimed to develop innovative exploration concepts and advanced data analysis tools to increase the likelihood of discovering new sources of critical raw materials vital for the EU's economy. Utilizing the Exploration Information System (EIS) toolkit, a knowledge-driven Fuzzy Logic approach was developed to integrate key spatial datasets, including buffered Copper and zinc soil and stream sediment anomalies and metabasaltic lithology, relevant to Besshi-type Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits.

The prospectivity model defined anomalies of potential mineralisation, including the historic Tisová deposit and additional targets aligned along the same stratigraphic horizon that require further exploration follow-up.

The Company remains encouraged by the project's underlying potential and is committed to advancing exploration efforts to define future drill targets.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

