Gubra A/S: Gubra collaboration partner Hemab to present preclinical results for HMB-003, a potential treatment for multiple bleeding disorders, at the ISTH 2026 Congress

Copenhagen, July 10, 2026: Gubra's collaboration partner Hemab will present preclinical results from the HMB-003 program on July 11, 2026, at the ISTH Congress in Paris.

The preclinical data show that HMB-003 has potential as a novel antifibrinolytic treatment across multiple bleeding conditions, including heavy menstrual bleeding.

HMB-003, a novel long-acting peptide that inhibits plasmin, was developed under the collaboration agreement between Hemab and Gubra.

Hemab has announced plans to initiate first-in-human studies of HMB-003 in the second half of 2026 and is preparing for clinical studies in heavy menstrual bleeding in 2027.

"We are excited to see another program discovered through our streaMLine peptide discovery platform continue to advance toward the clinic," said Louise S. Dalbøge, Chief Science Officer at Gubra. "HMB-003 demonstrates the ability of our platform to generate differentiated peptide drug candidates across a broad range of disease areas, and we look forward to following its continued development."

HMB-003 was developed as a long-acting peptide that directly inhibits plasmin at its active site, providing antifibrinolytic activity independent of the plasminogen activation pathway. Plasmin is a proven therapeutic target in coagulation medicine and central to bleeding in several conditions.

The presented preclinical data show that HMB-003 inhibited fibrinolysis with greater potency than current standard of care tranexamic acid (TXA) in a human whole-blood flow model. HMB-003 also demonstrated long half-life in preclinical models, supporting infrequent dosing with potential across multiple high-unmet-need conditions.



Presentations at the ISTH 2026 Congress

Presentation Number: OC 05.1

Format: Oral

Title: A long-acting peptide plasmin inhibitor with extended antifibrinolytic activity enabling once-per-cycle subcutaneous treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding: Preclinical development of HMB-003 (link)

Date and Time: July 11, 2026, 1:00 PM - 1:15 PM CEST

Presentation Number: OC 09.5

Format: Oral

Title: HMB-003, a long-acting peptide plasmin inhibitor, potently inhibits fibrinolysis and localizes with fibrin in a human whole blood microfluidic flow model (link)

Date and Time: July 11, 2026, 2:00 PM - 2:15 PM CEST

About HMB-003

HMB-003 is a subcutaneously administered peptide-based plasmin inhibitor with a durable half-life - a proven therapeutic target in coagulation medicine - being developed as a novel antifibrinolytic designed to reduce bleeding across multiple settings. Engineered to directly inhibit plasmin at its active site, HMB-003 blocks fibrinolysis independently of the plasminogen activation pathway. HMB-003 is optimized to provide sustained bleed protection across multiple high-unmet-need conditions, ranging from heavy menstrual bleeding and hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia to peri-operative bleeding management.

In 2023, Gubra and Hemab Therapeutics entered into a collaboration agreement to develop a novel peptide drug candidate. The project combines Gubra's streaMLine platform with Hemab's expertise in drug discovery within bleeding disorders. HMB-003 was developed under this collaboration agreement. Hemab is responsible for development and commercialization of HMB-003.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Marianne Thomas (mho@gubra.dk, +45 2483 2663)

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025.

See www.gubra.dk for more information.

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