Gubra A/S: Boehringer Ingelheim initiates Phase 2 clinical trial of Gubra-originated triple receptor agonist for people living with overweight and obesity

Gubra today announces that its partner Boehringer Ingelheim has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of BI 3034701, an investigational, potential first-in-class GLP-1/GIP/NPY2 triple receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of overweight and obesity.

Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra, says:

"The initiation of Phase 2 clinical development with BI 3034701 is an important milestone for Gubra and another validation of our peptide-based drug discovery platform and partnership strategy. We are excited to see Boehringer Ingelheim continue advancing this promising program, which combines a differentiated triple agonist approach with the potential to address significant unmet needs in obesity and related metabolic diseases."

BI 3034701 represents a novel mechanism of action and is a potential first-in-class GLP-1/GIP/NYP2 receptor agonist designed to address obesity through three complementary biological pathways, where neuropeptide Y2 (NPY2)-driven central control of hunger, appetite, and food intake is complemented by GLP-1/GIP-mediated satiety, weight reduction, and metabolic regulation.1,2,3,4

The Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate BI 3034701 in people living with overweight and obesity, including dose finding and broader clinical evaluation of efficacy and safety.

BI 3034701 was developed in cooperation with Boehringer Ingelheim. Boehringer Ingelheim is solely responsible for further development and global commercialization. The initiation of this Phase 2 clinical trial with BI 3034701 triggers a milestone payment of EUR 10 million to Gubra.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Marianne Thomas (mho@gubra.dk, +45 2483 2663)

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025.

See www.gubra.dk for more information.

References

1. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Test Whether BI 3034701 Helps People to Lose Weight Who Live With Obesity or Overweight. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07662122. Last accessed July 2026.

2. Shah M, Vella A. Rev Endocr Metab Disord. 2014;15(3):181-187.

3. Borner T, et al. Diabetes. 2021 Nov;70(11):2545-2553.

4. Yulyaningsih E, et al. Br J Pharmacol. 2011 Jul;163(6):1170-202.

Legal Notices

© 2026 Gubra A/S ("Gubra"). All Gubra logos, trademarks and trade names are the property of Gubra A/S or its affiliates. Any third-party trademarks or tradenames referenced are the property of their respective owners and references do not imply third party endorsement or sponsorship. All rights reserved.

This information is intended solely for corporate communications and investor relations purposes. It does not constitute medical advice, advertising, promotion, or marketing of any product. At date of publication, Gubra's biotechnology or partnered products are investigational development candidates and have not received a marketing authorization in any country worldwide.

This information is not a prospectus or offering circular and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities in Denmark or any jurisdiction, including the United States.

The information or opinions provided are made at the date of publication and are subject to change. While reasonable care has been taken, Gubra makes no warranty of accuracy, completeness or reliability. Information or opinions provided may also include third-party data that has not been independently verified.

This document may contain forward-looking statements involving opportunities, expectations, risks and uncertainties, however actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe" "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast" "goal", "intend", "may", "plan", "possible", "potential", "would", and other words and terms of similar meaning. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these statements and Gubra disclaims and excludes all liability caused by such reliance. We do not undertake or commit to update these statements for subsequent changes, unless required by applicable laws, rules or regulation.