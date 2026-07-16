Boehringer Ingelheim strengthens obesity pipeline as potential first-in-class triple receptor agonist BI 3034701 enters Phase II development

Boehringer Ingelheim announces the start of a Phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its novel triple receptor agonist, BI 3034701, in people living with obesity and overweight. 1

BI 3034701 is a potential first-in-class GLP-1/GIP/NYP2 receptor agonist designed to address obesity through three pathways, where neuropeptide Y2 (NPY2)-driven central control of hunger, appetite and food intake is complemented by GLP-1/GIP-mediated satiety, weight reduction, and metabolic regulation. 2,3,4

The novel candidate may offer a highly differentiated, complementary therapeutic option within Boehringer Ingelheim's expanding obesity and cardiometabolic portfolio.

Ingelheim, Germany - Boehringer Ingelheim today announces the start of a Phase II clinical trial evaluating its investigational triple GLP-1/GIP/NPY2 receptor agonist, BI 3034701, in patients with obesity and overweight.1 The trial represents a significant milestone for Boehringer's cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline, which aims to address obesity as a central driver of interconnected cardiovascular, renal and metabolic conditions.5,6

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that impacts more than 1 in 8 people worldwide in many different ways, and can have serious long-term consequences.7,8 Due to the heterogeneity of the disease, different mechanisms are needed to address different patient needs, disease stages, and risk profiles.8,9

BI 3034701 is a potential first-in-class triple agonist designed to activate the GLP-1, GIP, and NPY2 receptors.1 By engaging these three complementary biological pathways, the molecule aims to address obesity through simultaneously targeting the regulation of body weight and metabolism.2,3,4 While the impact of GLP-1 and GIP on satiety, weight, and metabolic regulation is well established,2 NPY2R agonism provides a potentially differentiated mechanism that is still being investigated. Based on scientific literature, activation of the NPY2 receptor modulates central hunger signaling, while its impact on broader eating behavior remains to be fully elucidated.4

In Phase I studies, BI 3034701 demonstrated a generally favorable safety and tolerability profile,10 a key factor in advancing the program into its next phase of clinical development. The Phase II study is designed to evaluate the molecule in people living with obesity and overweight, including dose finding and broader clinical evaluation of efficacy and safety.1

"The obesity treatment landscape is rapidly expanding, with a need to target a broader variety of therapeutic mechanisms given that obesity is a heterogeneous disease. This approach may better enable healthcare providers to move towards matching the right treatment to the right patient at the right time," said Dr Ania Jaestreboff MD, PhD, professor at Yale School of Medicine and Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center (Y-Weight).

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are working towards a future where earlier, multi-pathway intervention leads to long-term outcomes that prevent the progression of interconnected cardiometabolic diseases," said Shashank Deshpande, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors and Head of Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim. "In the future, we expect obesity care to become much more differentiated, and with BI 3034701, we aim to go beyond short-term weight loss and address both the biological and behavioral drivers of obesity."

BI 3034701 is part of a broader portfolio of therapies being developed for people living with obesity or obesity and connected metabolic health conditions, which has multiple approaches under investigation, including survodutide, a dual glucagon/GLP-1 agonist. Results from Phase III trials of survodutide were recently presented at American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions.11 Boehringer Ingelheim's pipeline across obesity and liver health also includes additional next-generation therapies and experimental approaches including oral treatment options.12

Notes to Editors

About BI 3034701

BI 3034701 was developed in cooperation with Gubra. Boehringer Ingelheim is solely responsible for further development and global commercialization of BI 3034701.

About obesity and overweight

In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults lived with overweight - defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or more.13 Of these, over 650 million were living with obesity - defined as a BMI of 30 or more.13 More than one billion people around the world are living with obesity today (1 in 8 of us) - and by 2030, that number could be more than double what it was in 2010.14 Overweight and obesity are complex chronic conditions involving abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that present a risk to a person's overall health.8

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Intended Audiences Notice

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

References

Clinicaltrials.gov. A Study to Test Whether BI 3034701 Helps People to Lose Weight Who Live With Obesity or Overweight. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07662122. Last accessed: July 2026. Shah M, Vella A. Rev Endocr Metab Disord. 2014;15(3):181-187. Borner T, et al. Diabetes. 2021 Nov;70(11):2545-2553. Yulyaningsih E, et al. Br J Pharmacol. 2011 Jul;163(6):1170-202. Ndumele, C et al. Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Health: A Presidential Advisory From the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2023;148(20):1606-1635. doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000001184. Bannuru, R. Introduction and Methodology: Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity 2025. BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. 2025;13:e004928. doi:10.1136/bmjdrc-2025-004928. World Obesity Federation. World Obesity Atlas 2025. Last accessed July 2026. Bray A, et al. Obes Rev 2017;18:715-723. Singh V, et al. Adv Ther. 2025 Nov;42(11):5341-5364. Boehringer Ingelheim advances next generation triple-agonist peptide for the treatment of obesity into mid-stage development. Available at: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/science-innovation/human-health-innovation/boehringer-advances-obesity-treatment-mid-stage-development. Last accessed July 2026. Boehringer Ingelheim's survodutide Phase III trial showed targeted 34% visceral and 63% liver fat reduction, while minimizing lean mass loss in pre-specified analysis, supporting improved metabolic health in people living with obesity. Available at: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/human-health/crm-health/metabolic-health/survodutide-phase-3-fat-loss-obesity-dual-agonist-data. Last accessed: July 2026. Boehringer Ingelheim's novel glucagon/GLP-1 dual agonist survodutide achieved significant weight loss of 16.6% delivering meaningful metabolic improvement in people with obesity or overweight in Phase III trial. Available at: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/human-health/crm-health/metabolic-health/glp-1-dual-agonist-survodutide-weightloss-obesity-overweight-improvement. Last accessed: July 2026. Igbuan, E.A. J. Appl. Health Sci. Med.,.2026.6(3), pp. 64-79. World Heart Federation. Obesity. 2015. Available at: https://world-heart-federation.org/what-we-do/obesity. Last accessed July 2026.

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