Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare and online pharmacy platform, today announced that its subordinate voting shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify trading, improvement settlement efficiency, and enhance the liquidity and accessibility of TelyRx's shares for U.S. investors.

"Our mission is to make healthcare more accessible, and that same philosophy extends to how investors engage with TelyRx," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "DTC eligibility removes barriers for U.S. investors, improves access to our shares, and supports the next stage of our growth as we continue expanding our digital pharmacy platform."

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, TelyRx's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected simplification of trading, improvement of settlement efficiency and enhanced liquidity and accessibility of our shares for U.S. investors and potential growth of the Company and its digital pharmacy platform. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the management discussion and analysis of the Company dated May 12, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the assumptions discussed in this section. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: TelyRx