From ESS News Chinese-Canadian PV manufacturer Canadian Solar has presented two new versions of its EP Cube storage solution. The product range offers all-in-one residential energy storage solutions that integrate a hybrid bidirectional inverter with modular lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. "The EP Cube Single-Phase 2.0 system provides 10 kW AC and 15 kW DC output in a more compact form factor," a spokeperson from the company told ESS News. "Unlike typical market solutions that offer only two MPPTs, this system integrates four independent MPPTs, enabling greater design flexibility ...

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