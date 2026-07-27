CS PowerTech Inc. has launched the first phase of its flagship PV cell manufacturing facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The plant is designed to produce heterojunction (HJT) bifacial n-type solar cells. The facility represents nearly $1 billion in total local investment and is expected to support over 1,200 skilled manufacturing, engineering, and technical jobs in Southern Indiana once fully operational. The Indiana plant will supply cells to CS PowerTech's module manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Texas, establishing a localized supply chain for its U.S. ...

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