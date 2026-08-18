Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has dismissed with prejudice Maxeon's patent infringement suit in the Federal District Court. The decision formally terminates the remaining litigation between the two companies, following the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's January ruling that invalidated the Maxeon patent claims asserted against Canadian Solar. "Further, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated the relevant portion of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) decision relating ...

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