OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tectonic Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TECT; OTCQX: TETOF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tectonic Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Tectonic Metals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TETOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented: "Trading on the OTCQX is a major milestone that furthers our strategy to expand Tectonic's reach across North American capital markets. The completion of our largest financing to date, which raised more than C$92 million in March 2026, was a key catalyst that supported this transition. With five rigs now turning at our Flat Gold Project in Alaska as part of our largest-ever drill program, we are well positioned to broaden our U.S. investor base and increase market awareness at a pivotal stage in the Company's growth."

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders.

The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, where drilling has achieved a 100% success rate across 191 holes to date.

Key members of the Tectonic team were involved in Kaminak Gold Corporation, the company that raised C$165M to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. for C$520 million in 2016.

For more information, please visit tectonicmetals.com.

Tectonic Metals Inc.

info@tectonicmetals.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

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