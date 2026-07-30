Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Advances Investor Engagement with Leadership Appointment and Announces Equity Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TECT:TSXV)(TETOF:OTCQX)(FRA:T15B) today announced the appointment of Ms. Keren Yun as Vice President, Investor Relations. The Company also announced equity grants pursuant to its equity plans.

The addition of Ms. Yun reflects Tectonic's continued growth as the Company advances the Flat Gold Project ("Flat") and executes its district-scale exploration strategy. Ms. Yun, whose appointment became effective June 29, 2026, will lead investor relations, stakeholder engagement and capital markets communications, strengthening the Company's engagement with the investment community in its next phase of growth.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President and CEO, commented:

"Keren's experience and understanding of the mining investment community make her an excellent addition to our leadership team. As we continue to build awareness of the opportunity at Flat and expand our reach following our recent qualification to the OTCQX Best Market, her expertise will help ensure our story is communicated clearly and consistently to investors. We are pleased to welcome her to Tectonic."

Ms. Yun is a strategic communications and investor relations professional with over two decades of experience working with exploration, development and producing companies across the global mining sector. Prior to joining Tectonic, she led communications initiatives supporting Wyloo's Eagle's Nest Project in Ontario's Ring of Fire, one of Canada's most significant regions for critical minerals development. Ms. Yun has also held senior investor relations and communications roles, building trusted relationships with the investment community and supporting companies through key corporate milestones and growth.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,146,000 incentive stock options to officers, employees and contractors of the Company, to purchase up to 2,146,000 common shares ("Option Shares") in the capital of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$2.10 per Option Share, expire five years from the grant date, with 300,000 stock options vesting over a 36-month period in three equal installments every twelve months from the grant date, and the balance vesting over an 18-month period in three equal installments every six months from the grant date.

Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 100,000 DSUs to certain non-employee Directors of the Company. The DSUs will vest on the later of: the date which is one year from the date of grant; and the date of shareholder and TSXV approval of the DSU Plan. The DSUs will settle on the DSU holders' termination date. The DSUs will be settled in cash if the required shareholder approval is not received at the next annual shareholder meeting held by the Company and are subject to TSXV approval.

Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 174,000 RSUs to certain executives of the Company. The RSUs vest over an 18-month period in three equal installments every six months from the grant date.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, where drilling has achieved a 100% success rate across 191 holes to date.

Key members of the Tectonic team were involved in Kaminak Gold Corporation, the company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. for C$520 million in 2016.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer



For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact:

Keren Yun

Vice President, Investor Relations

Toll-free: 1.888.685.8558

Email: investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-advances-investor-engagement-with-leadership-appointment-and-anno-1198663