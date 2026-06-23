Tectonic Metals Inc. Approves Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic"or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced its board of directors has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy").

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to establish a process that provides shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the nomination of directors. This Advance Notice Policy is the framework by which the Company seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

For all subsequent meetings of shareholders of the Company, the notice of a shareholder nominating a director (the "Nominating Shareholder") to the Corporate Secretary of the Company must be made:

in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the " Notice Date ") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the Nominating Shareholder may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date in respect of such meeting; or

in the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately. At the next annual meeting of shareholders, the Company is seeking shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the meeting.

The full text of the Advance Notice Policy is available via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or upon request by contacting Oliver Foeste, the Corporate Secretary of the Company by e-mail at Ofoeste@TectonicMetals.com. Further details on the Meeting and the Advance Notice Policy will be contained in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in connection with the next annual meeting of shareholders (the "Management Information Circular"). The Management Information Circular will also be available on SEDAR+.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 110,000 incentive stock options to new employees of the Company, to purchase up to 110,000 common shares ("Option Shares") in the capital of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$2.40 per Option Share, vest over a thirty-six-month period in three equal installments every twelve months from the grant date and expire five years from the grant date.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact, Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the next meeting of shareholders; the potential for mineralization and planned exploration and drilling activities at Tectonic's projects, including any future exploration activities and the expected benefits or size thereof; and the receipt of any regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates, expectations and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, expectations and assumptions about the Company receiving shareholder approval for the Policy at the next meeting of shareholders; securing sufficient financing for its planned exploration and drilling initiatives on acceptable terms or at all, future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental and other approvals and financing on time, obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Tectonic, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Although Tectonic considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to consummate the Offering on the terms described herein or at all; Tectonic's ability to operate as a going concern; Tectonic's requirement of significant additional capital; Tectonic's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in public filings made by Tectonic with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Tectonic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-inc.-approves-advance-notice-policy-1180773