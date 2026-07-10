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WKN: A3DMVB | ISIN: KYG1152A1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.07.26 | 16:38
1,405 US-Dollar
-2,43 % -0,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BITFUFU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BITFUFU INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
414 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

BitFuFu Inc.: BitFuFu Announces June 2026 Bitcoin Production and Operational Updates

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited Bitcoin production and operational metrics for June 2026.

"During June, we continued executing our long-term strategy with a focus on enhancing operational quality and capital discipline," said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. "While optimizing our mining operations, we acquired and deployed 1,200 S21 XP units in June, increasing our self-owned hashrate to 3.5 EH/s. We have also signed agreements to acquire and deploy 2,000 additional S21 XP units in July, with full operational deployment expected to be completed during the month. In addition, during June, we secured 5.3 EH/s of hashrate from suppliers under a nine-month agreement, scheduled to commence in August 2026, reflecting our conviction in Bitcoin's medium- to long-term value proposition. Together with our recently announced share repurchase program, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, optimizing asset utilization, and investing in the infrastructure and technologies that support our long-term growth and create sustainable value for shareholders."

June 2026 Highlights (as of June 30, 2026)

June 2026May 2026
Bitcoin Held1,671 BTC1,855 BTC
Bitcoin Production125 BTC177 BTC
Daily Bitcoin Production4.2 BTC5.7 BTC
Self-Mining Production70 BTC90 BTC
Cloud Mining Production55 BTC87 BTC
Hashrate15.3 EH/s19.5 EH/s
Self-Owned Hashrate3.5 EH/s3.2 EH/s
Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers11.8 EH/s16.3 EH/s
Average Fleet Efficiency17.9 J/TH17.8 J/TH
Power Capacity273 MW346 MW


Bitcoin Holdings and Production:

  • Bitcoin Held: 1,671 BTC1. The reduction in Bitcoin holdings during June mainly reflects the net impact of client receipts and upfront payments to suppliers for 5.3EH/s of future hashrate capacity, scheduled to commence in August 2026 and extend for 270 days.
  • Bitcoin Production: 125 BTC (including 55 BTC from cloud mining and 70 BTC from self-mining), representing a 29.4% month-over-month decrease, which was primarily due to the decrease in the total hashrate under management. Daily bitcoin production averaged 4.2 BTC throughout June, with contributions from both cloud mining and self-mining operations.

Hashrate Overview:

  • Total Hashrate Under Management: 15.3 EH/s, compared with 19.5 EH/s in May 2026.
    • Self-Owned Hashrate2: 3.5 EH/s, representing a 9.4% month-over-month increase, reflecting continued growth in the company's self-operated mining capacity.
    • Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers2: 11.8 EH/s.
  • Average Fleet Efficiency: 17.9 J/TH, demonstrating consistently efficient mining operations.

Power and Infrastructure:

  • Total Power Capacity Under Management: 273 MW.

About BitFuFu Inc.
BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
BitFuFu Investor Relations
ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations:
charley.b@bitfufu.com

Media Contact:
BitFuFu Media Relations
pr@bitfufu.com

______________________
1 Includes 54 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers.
2 Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud mining.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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