Greenland Mines Ltd: Biotech Division of Greenland Mines Announces Australian Patent Grant for Klotho Gene Therapy Technology for Treatment of Neuromuscular Diseases

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") today announced that IP Australia has granted Australian Patent No. 2023252508, entitled "Treatment of Neuromuscular Diseases via Gene Therapy that Expresses Klotho Protein," covering technology exclusively licensed by the Company's Biotech Division. The patented technology was invented by researchers at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and collaborating institutions.

The issued patent protects the use of a human gene therapy using a muscle-cell specific promoter operatively linked to a nucleic acid gene sequence encoding the human Klotho s-KL protein for treating motor impairment. The patent includes claims covering neuronal cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) containing the muscle-cell specific promoter and s-KL nucleic acid gene sequence, as well as other cellular delivery systems such as adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV) and non-viral vectors with muscle-cell and/or motor neuron-cell tropism.

The patent further expands the Company's growing global intellectual property estate supporting its Klotho-based therapeutic platform.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the Company's founder and CEO, stated: "Over the past three years, we have advanced KLTO-202 around a simple but compelling scientific premise-that restoring or supplementing human Klotho expression may help address the underlying biology of ALS and other debilitating neuromuscular diseases. A growing body of research has demonstrated the critical role Klotho plays in neuronal health, muscle function, aging, and cellular resilience. This patent strengthens the intellectual property protecting our approach, reinforces the long-term value of our biotechnology platform, and provides an important foundation as we continue advancing KLTO-202 toward clinical development. We believe Klotho has the potential to represent an entirely new therapeutic paradigm for treating motor neuron diseases.,

Neuromuscular diseases include ALS, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophies, peripheral neuropathies, traumatic nerve injury, age-related muscular atrophy, and numerous other neuromuscular and motor neuron disorders.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals, and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

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