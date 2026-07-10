Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company, announces, further to its news releases dated May 13, 2026, May 29, 2026, and June 26, 2026, that it has cancelled and returned to treasury 266,666 units of the Company (each, a "Subject Unit") issued as a result of a clerical error in connection with the first tranche of the Company's recent non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit"). As a result, the Company issued 10,838,413 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $812,880.98 pursuant to the Private Placement.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders consisting of $46,044.40 in cash and 613,778 common share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of issuance, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way

Burnaby, BC V5J 5J3 Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N

Las Vegas, NV 89101 USA

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The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws), including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, the anticipated use of net proceeds of the Private Placement, and the Company's ability to advance its utility-scale energy project in Zambia. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.