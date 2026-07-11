Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a technical report on its 100% owned RC Gold Project in the Yukon Territory. The technical report, titled "RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory" is dated July 10, 2026 and has an effective date of February 25, 2026. The technical report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

Mineral Resource Statement

The RC Project hosts an indicated MRE of 1,291,000 ounces of gold and an inferred MRE of 3,829,000 ounces of gold (see Table A below) hosted within three at surface, road-accessible pit constrained deposits. The 60,000 metre drill program planned for 2026 is focused on expanding all three known deposits in addition to testing other high potential targets in close proximity to the current resources.





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* Notes for Blackjack Resources:

1. Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025.

2. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101.

3. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$2000/oz Au price; a 45° pit

slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$10.00 per tonne; G&A

of US$4.00/t.

5. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-

pit mining and processing

6. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

** Notes for Rhosgobel and Eiger Resources:

1. Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2026

2. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101.

3. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$3000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.50 per tonne; processing costs of US$14.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t.

5. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is based on a gold price of US$2500/oz and believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing

6. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Technical Report

The Company's May 14, 2026 news release disclosed tungsten trioxide and silver mineral resources. During the final stages of preparation of the technical report, the Company determined not to include tungsten trioxide and silver in the mineral resource estimate for the Rhosgobel deposit. The inclusion of tungsten trioxide and silver in the mineral resource would have required the mineral resource estimate to be determined using a gold-equivalent cut-off grade under NI 43-101 requirements. The Company's preference at this time is to instead continue the metallurgical and other work on the tungsten trioxide and silver with a view to including silver and tungsten trioxide in a future mineral resource estimate. Except for the presentation of the Rhosgobel deposit mineral resource estimate on a gold-only basis as described above, there are no material differences between the mineral resource estimates presented in the technical report and the disclosure contained in the Company's May 14, 2026 news release.

Upcoming Events

Sitka will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Yukon Mining Alliance - Property Tours and Conference, Dawson City, Yukon: July 12-15, 2026

Diggers and Dealers: Kalgoorlie, Western Australia: August 3 - 5, 2026

Precious Metals Summit: Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 22 - 25, 2026

Denver Gold Show: Colorado Springs, Denver: September 27 - 30, 2026

*All events are subject to change.

About the RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned, flagship RC Gold Project consists of a 447 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

Each of the deposits at the RC Gold Project begin at surface and are potentially open pit minable. Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85% for the Blackjack and Eiger deposits. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 for Blackjack and Eiger returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation. Initial bottle roll testing for Rhosgobel has confirmed non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization with two composite samples returning gold recoveries of 89% and 96%. Additional metallurgical testing at Rhosgobel has returned an average gold recovery of 94.3% using conventional whole ore cyanidation leaching and an initial recovery of 84.7% tungsten in rougher concentrate using conventional floatation. Metallurgical testing for potential silver recovery has not yet been completed.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company has also announced plans to spin-out the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and the Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona into a new discovery-focused exploration company to be named at a later date.

A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 is currently underway at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon Canada, where 4 diamond drill rigs are currently operating.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cor Coe"

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future plans, the inclusion of tungsten and silver in a future mineral resource estimate, the advancement of the Company's projects and anticipated work programs, ongoing drilling activities and management's expectations and intentions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated by management and include tungsten and silver in a future mineral resource estimate for the Rhosgobel deposit. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty, risks related to exploration activities and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs, including the risk that the Company will not include tungsten and silver in a future mineral resource estimate at the Rhosgobel deposit.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: Sitka Gold Corp.