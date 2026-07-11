FOBI AI Inc. Announces Revocation of Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, BC, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (Pink:FOBIF) ("Fobi" or the "Company"), a company that harnesses AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator of the Company, has issued a full revocation (the "Revocation") of the failure-to-file cease trade order previously issued against the Company on November 1, 2024 (the "FFCTO").

The FFCTO was issued against the Company for failing to file its annual audited financial statements, related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and certifications for the financial year ended June 30, 2024 (together, the "2024 Annual Filings"). During the period when the FFCTO was in effect, interim financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying CEO and CFO certifications for the periods ending September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, annual financial statements, MD&A and accompanying CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended June 30, 2025, and interim financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying CEO and CFO certifications for the periods ending September 30, 2025, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026 (together, the "Additional Filings") also became due.

The Company has filed its 2024 Annual Filings and the Additional Filing, copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company also announces that it has refiled (the "Refiling") its interim financial statements, MD&A and accompanying CEO and CFO certifications for the three and six months ended December 31, 2025 (the "Q2 Filings") copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The Refiling amend and restate the Q2 Filings originally filed on March 27, 2026 to correct an error in the accounting for professional fees and the related accounts payable, reinstate the liability, reverse the related credit to professional fees expense and recognize the associated GST/HST recoverable, and also include a clarification that the Company's investment, being a guaranteed investment certificate with a carrying value of $28,751 as at December 31, 2025, is pledged to Bank of Montreal as general and continuing additional security for the Company's corporate credit card for a term of twelve months.

The Company continues to work with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on a reinstatement of trading and will update the market as matters progress.

About Fobi

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, Pink: FOBIF) is a data and AI technology company that enables digital transformation through real-time data, mobile-wallet engagement, and Web3-ready solutions. By integrating strategy, technical architecture, and execution, Fobi helps clients across retail, sports, healthcare, and regulated industries translate digital initiatives into measurable business results.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding the terms of resumption of trade of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the receipt of all necessary approvals in connection with same, and other statements characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, market competition, the impact of general economic and industry conditions, competition, stock market volatility, TSX Venture Exchange approval conditions, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes to volatile exchange rates, market conditions, market competition and other economic and market factors. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, and results, levels of activity or achievements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.