Fobi AI Inc.: Fobi AI Provides Corporate Update Regarding FFCTO Revocation Process and Q3 Interim Filings

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi" or the "Company"), a leader in AI powered data intelligence and digital wallet solutions, today provided an update regarding the status of the Company's ongoing efforts in connection with the revocation of the existing failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") and the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company confirms that it continues to work diligently and cooperatively with both the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the TSXV in connection with the FFCTO revocation process and the Company's application for reinstatement of trading.

Fobi further announces that it has completed its Q3 2026 interim financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis, and associated certifications ("Q3 Filings"). In an effort to ensure full compliance with applicable securities laws, accounting standards, and regulatory policies, the Company is voluntarily submitting the Q3 Filings to the BCSC for pre-filing review prior to public dissemination.

Management believes that this proactive approach will assist in streamlining the review process with the applicable regulatory authorities and support the Company's continued efforts toward achieving a full revocation of the FFCTO and the resumption of trading.

"We continue to work closely and constructively with both the BCSC and the TSXV throughout this process," said Rob Anson, Chief Executive Officer of Fobi. "While the process has required significant time and coordination, management believes that taking a careful, transparent, and cooperative approach is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Submitting the Q3 Filings for pre-filing review reflects our commitment to ensuring full regulatory compliance and helping facilitate an efficient review process."

The Company will continue to provide shareholders with material updates as they become available.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc. is a cutting-edge AI and data intelligence company that helps businesses digitally transform and future proof their organizations through AI driven analytics, digital wallet engagement, and real time customer activation solutions. Fobi works with some of the world's leading organizations across retail, sports and entertainment, hospitality, telecom, and regulated industries to deliver next generation customer engagement and operational intelligence solutions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Fobi AI Inc.

Rob Anson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

rob@fobi.ai

604 256 6990

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release-

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding the receipt and timing of the revocation of the FFCTO and the resumption of trade of the Company's shares on the TSXV, the receipt of all necessary approvals in connection with same, and other statements characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, market competition, the impact of general economic and industry conditions, competition, stock market volatility, BCSC and TSXV approval conditions, the ability of the Company to satisfy such approval conditions of the BCSC and TSXV, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the nature of the conditions imposed by the BCSC and the TSXV with respect to the revocation of the FFCTO and resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the TSXV, changes to volatile exchange rates, market conditions, market competition and other economic and market factors. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, and results, levels of activity or achievements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.