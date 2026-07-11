New to The Street Show #761 to Broadcast Across Bloomberg U.S., Latin America and MENA, Featuring Sagtec Global, Virtuix, Lantern Pharma and YY Group

The show broadcasts at 6:30 PM ET as sponsored programming, with television commercials featuring Big Sky Industrial, Envoy Medical, FreeCast and Datavault AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2026 / New to The Street announces the upcoming broadcast of Show #761, airing at 6:30 PM ET as sponsored programming across Bloomberg Television in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The program features executive interviews and corporate updates from:

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ:SAGT)

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Show #761 gives business leaders an international platform to discuss their companies' growth strategies, technologies, market opportunities and recent developments.

Following the Bloomberg broadcasts, the interviews and related content will be distributed throughout New to The Street's expanding digital ecosystem, including the New to The Street TV YouTube channel and the NewsOut YouTube channel.

Together, New to The Street TV and NewsOut reach a combined audience of more than six million subscribers, creating one of the largest integrated business television and digital distribution ecosystems in the world.

"Show #761 demonstrates the strength of our combined television and digital distribution platform," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Our Bloomberg broadcasts across the U.S., Latin America and MENA provide companies with international television exposure, while New to The Street TV and NewsOut extend their stories to a combined digital audience of more than six million subscribers. This integrated ecosystem provides powerful, predictable and measurable distribution at scale."

The broadcast will also include television commercials featuring:

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ:BSIN)

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH)

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST)

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

New to The Street's integrated media platform combines executive interviews, sponsored television programming, international broadcast distribution, YouTube coverage, earned media, social amplification and high-profile outdoor advertising. This multiplatform approach helps participating companies build credibility, reach investors and maintain consistent visibility across television and digital audiences.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the world's longest-running business television brands, providing public and private companies with sponsored programming and integrated media campaigns.

Its global distribution ecosystem includes Bloomberg Television, FOX Business, New to The Street TV, NewsOut, earned media, social media and premier Times Square billboards. Through the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, the company reaches a combined digital audience of more than six million subscribers, complementing its television distribution across the United States, Latin America and MENA.

New to The Street TV https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=L1agmuHpp1ns55Z0,

NewsOut Channel https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=1U-wrYA7c0gib4N2

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

To schedule media coverage or learn more about New to The Street's television and digital programs, contact John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-show-%23761-to-broadcast-across-bloomberg-u.s.-latin-1189789